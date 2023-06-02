ALEX LIFESON, MIKE MCCREADY And RICHIE SAMBORA To Guest On CHRIS SHIFLETT's New Podcast 'Shred With Shifty'

Did you ever wonder how the most epic guitar solos of our time were crafted? Let Chris Shiflett of the FOO FIGHTERS be your tour guide and listen in as he breaks down legendary guitar solos with the artists themselves.

Each and every episode gets inside what it was like in the recording studio where some of the most iconic guitar solos were created and highlights aspects of each solo that only the artist knows. RUSH's Alex Lifeson talks about how the "Limelight" solo was pieced together in the studio, while WEEZER's Rivers Cuomo discusses why his go-to "guitar store" lick is a classic from super shredder Yngwie Malmsteen. Wonder how BON JOVI's Richie Sambora put together the "Wanted Dead Or Alive" solo? We have you covered. Need a breakdown of the chords to Diana Ross's "I'm Coming Out"? No one knows the nuances better than Nile Rodgers himself.

Shiflett says: "I love guitar playing, and in particular, I love lead guitar playing (not to mention all things related to lead guitar playing: amps, pedals, stories about recording, and of course, guitars). My new show, 'Shred With Shifty', was born out of the fact that I spend an awful lot of time watching people on the Internet explain guitar parts almost right, so I thought, what if I could just go to the source and find out what my favorite players actually did on the solos I love? I'm about halfway through doing the interviews for this first season and the lineup is insane plus I've already got a big new bag of hot licks to learn. Working on launching this show has been a good reminder of why I picked up a guitar in the first place — because it's really, really fun."

"Shred With Shifty" guests include:

* Nile Rodgers

* Brad Paisley

* Alex Lifeson (RUSH)

* Mike McCready (PEARL JAM)

* Richie Sambora (BON JOVI)

* Rivers Cuomo (WEEZER)

* Charlie Starr (BLACKBERRY SMOKE)

* Lindsay Ell

* Blake Schwarzenbach (JAWBREAKER)

* John Osborne (BROTHERS OSBORNE)

* Brent Mason (Session Legend)

"Shred With Shifty" is produced by Jason Shadrick, Chris Shiflett, leading music podcast company Double Elvis and Volume.com along with Premier Guitar. Full video episodes will be available exclusively on Volume.com. Audio versions of every episode will be available on all major podcast platforms. Go to Volume.com/shifty and follow to get alerts as new video episodes are released.

Brady Sadler, executive producer and co-founder of Double Elvis, said: "Double Elvis thrives on the power of music and storytelling. With 'Shred With Shifty', we're embodying these values by diving into the world of guitar legends, the solos that define them, and the untold stories behind those iconic moments. Chris Shiflett's passion for the craft, his curiosity, and his unique ability to connect with other musicians makes him the perfect person to lead this exploration. We couldn't be more excited to partner with him, and with Volume.com to bring this truly unique and entertaining new show to life."

Greg Nacron, COO, Volume.com, added: "We are beyond thrilled to bring 'Shred With Shifty' to life with video on Volume.com. What we love about having this podcast on Volume is the visual nature of the content. The incredible material that Chris covers with these legends is more compelling with the additional video component. We believe fans and guitarists being able to see the frets and fingerings up close and personal creates an enhanced viewer experience."

For more than 25 years, Shiflett has blurred the lines between genre and generation, balancing his full-band projects with a thriving solo career. Named "Americana's biggest rockstar" by Rolling Stone, Shiflett has played a crucial role in shaping the sound and scope of modern-day rock music as a longtime member of the FOO FIGHTERS. He's also an alum of California-based punk rock bands NO USE FOR A NAME and ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES. Shiflett's latest releases refocus his attention on a mix of country twang and rock and roll bang, showcasing the full range of his musical abilities.

