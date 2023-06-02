  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ALEX LIFESON, MIKE MCCREADY And RICHIE SAMBORA To Guest On CHRIS SHIFLETT's New Podcast 'Shred With Shifty'

June 2, 2023

Did you ever wonder how the most epic guitar solos of our time were crafted? Let Chris Shiflett of the FOO FIGHTERS be your tour guide and listen in as he breaks down legendary guitar solos with the artists themselves.

Each and every episode gets inside what it was like in the recording studio where some of the most iconic guitar solos were created and highlights aspects of each solo that only the artist knows. RUSH's Alex Lifeson talks about how the "Limelight" solo was pieced together in the studio, while WEEZER's Rivers Cuomo discusses why his go-to "guitar store" lick is a classic from super shredder Yngwie Malmsteen. Wonder how BON JOVI's Richie Sambora put together the "Wanted Dead Or Alive" solo? We have you covered. Need a breakdown of the chords to Diana Ross's "I'm Coming Out"? No one knows the nuances better than Nile Rodgers himself.

Shiflett says: "I love guitar playing, and in particular, I love lead guitar playing (not to mention all things related to lead guitar playing: amps, pedals, stories about recording, and of course, guitars). My new show, 'Shred With Shifty', was born out of the fact that I spend an awful lot of time watching people on the Internet explain guitar parts almost right, so I thought, what if I could just go to the source and find out what my favorite players actually did on the solos I love? I'm about halfway through doing the interviews for this first season and the lineup is insane plus I've already got a big new bag of hot licks to learn. Working on launching this show has been a good reminder of why I picked up a guitar in the first place — because it's really, really fun."

"Shred With Shifty" guests include:

* Nile Rodgers
* Brad Paisley
* Alex Lifeson (RUSH)
* Mike McCready (PEARL JAM)
* Richie Sambora (BON JOVI)
* Rivers Cuomo (WEEZER)
* Charlie Starr (BLACKBERRY SMOKE)
* Lindsay Ell
* Blake Schwarzenbach (JAWBREAKER)
* John Osborne (BROTHERS OSBORNE)
* Brent Mason (Session Legend)

"Shred With Shifty" is produced by Jason Shadrick, Chris Shiflett, leading music podcast company Double Elvis and Volume.com along with Premier Guitar. Full video episodes will be available exclusively on Volume.com. Audio versions of every episode will be available on all major podcast platforms. Go to Volume.com/shifty and follow to get alerts as new video episodes are released.

Brady Sadler, executive producer and co-founder of Double Elvis, said: "Double Elvis thrives on the power of music and storytelling. With 'Shred With Shifty', we're embodying these values by diving into the world of guitar legends, the solos that define them, and the untold stories behind those iconic moments. Chris Shiflett's passion for the craft, his curiosity, and his unique ability to connect with other musicians makes him the perfect person to lead this exploration. We couldn't be more excited to partner with him, and with Volume.com to bring this truly unique and entertaining new show to life."

Greg Nacron, COO, Volume.com, added: "We are beyond thrilled to bring 'Shred With Shifty' to life with video on Volume.com. What we love about having this podcast on Volume is the visual nature of the content. The incredible material that Chris covers with these legends is more compelling with the additional video component. We believe fans and guitarists being able to see the frets and fingerings up close and personal creates an enhanced viewer experience."

For more than 25 years, Shiflett has blurred the lines between genre and generation, balancing his full-band projects with a thriving solo career. Named "Americana's biggest rockstar" by Rolling Stone, Shiflett has played a crucial role in shaping the sound and scope of modern-day rock music as a longtime member of the FOO FIGHTERS. He's also an alum of California-based punk rock bands NO USE FOR A NAME and ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES. Shiflett's latest releases refocus his attention on a mix of country twang and rock and roll bang, showcasing the full range of his musical abilities.

Volume.com, an artist-first platform, is a live-streaming destination for music fans to watch and connect with their favorite artists, jam bands, festivals, and podcasts. Volume.com features many free live streams as well as ticketed events from your favorite artists and creators.

Volume.com is a free and open platform that helps music creators connect and engage with their audience via live stream performances, concert broadcasts, or exclusive video sessions with easy ticketing, subscriptions, and monetization options for music creators of any size.

Find more on Rush
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).