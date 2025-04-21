EXODUS's TOM HUNTING Picks METALLICA's 'Master Of Puppets' Over 'Ride The Lightning', Explains Why

In a new interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", EXODUS drummer Tom Hunting was asked which METALLICA album he thinks is better, "Ride The Lightning" or "Master Of Puppets". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think I would pick 'Master'. I think 'Ride The Lightning' is a more brutal record, but I think 'Master Of Puppets', that was a moment captured in time of a band — just young men peaking creatively. It's a perfect record from end to end. And 'Ride The Lightning' is definitely a close second. I mean, 'Master' is my favorite album. Pinning it against all the others, I think it's better than all the others. The 'Black Album' is a great record, lots of commercial success for that one for them. They just blasted the door down for everybody. But I'd definitely pick 'Master'."

He continued: "I think James's [Hetfield] vocals on that record… With any band, you could see the progression, if they're doing it right. You could see the progression of a musician as they're getting better. 'Kill 'Em All', we were just kids and he was just figuring out how he was gonna be a metal singer. And he invented that shit — he invented the METALLICA-style singing and then took it to another level on 'Ride The Lightning'. And then 'Master Of Puppets', he just crushes."

EXODUS played its first concert with singer Rob Dukes in nearly 11 years on April 5 at the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In January it was announced that EXODUS had parted ways with longtime singer Steve "Zetro" Souza and was being rejoined by Dukes.

Souza joined EXODUS in 1986 after previously fronting the band LEGACY (which later became TESTAMENT). He remained in the band until their hiatus in 1993, but rejoined them for two years from 2002 to 2004. Dukes had joined EXODUS in 2005 (following Souza's departure) and remained until 2014, when Souza rejoined.

Dukes appeared on four of EXODUS's studio albums — "Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (2005),"The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A" (2007),"Let There Be Blood" (2008, a re-recording of EXODUS's classic 1985 LP, "Bonded By Blood") and "Exhibit B: The Human Condition" (2010).

Although EXODUS rarely gets mentioned alongside the so-called "Big Four" of 1980s thrash metal — METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX — the band's "Bonded By Blood" LP inspired the likes of TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, VIO-LENCE and many others to launch their careers and is considered one of the most influential thrash metal albums of all time.