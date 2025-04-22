METALLICA Announces December 2025 Shows In Abu Dhabi And Bahrain

On December 6, METALLICA will perform during the after-race concerts as part of the 2025 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Yas Island, near Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Three days earlier — on December 3 — the heavy metal giants will hit the stage for the first time ever in Bahrain at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre.

Tickets to the show in Bahrain will be available via Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre's official web site, www.beyonaldana.com.bh, on Thursday, April 24 at 4 p.m. AST (2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. EDT).

Tickets to the After-Race Concerts are exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. METALLICA fans can purchase a ticket for the race and our show through Abu Dhabi GP. If you already have a ticket to the race, Golden Circle upgrades are also available now at www.abudhabigp.com.

The Grand Prix appearance will mark the third time METALLICA has performed in Abu Dhabi. The band made its debut on Yas Island in 2011 and returned two years later.

David Powell, chief strategy and business development officer at Ethara, organizers of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, said: "METALLICA deliver life-changing shows. They are the perfect addition to the 2025 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yasalam offering. Saturday will be a day not to miss for F1 and rock fans alike."

In 2023, METALLICA returned to the Gulf for an appearance at Soundstorm in Saudi Arabia.

METALLICA played the first concert of 2025 on April 19 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Support at the show came from PANTERA and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

Since opening April 2023 in Amsterdam, "M72" has seen METALLICA play to some three million fans. Variously hailed as "an altogether life-affirming experience" (Billboard),"impossible to leave unsatisfied" (Austin Chronicle),"a stone-cold stunner of a show" (Detroit News),"the mother of all summer concerts" (Worcester Telegram Gazette) and "as tight and furious as METALLICA has sounded in ages" (Los Angeles Times),"M72" continues to amaze fans and critics alike. The tour concluded its triumphant 2024 run with four nights at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, where METALLICA played to more than 250,000 fans over the course of two No Repeat Weekends.

The "M72" world tour's 2025 itinerary continues the hallowed No Repeat Weekend tradition, with each night of the two-show stands featuring entirely different setlists and support lineups. These will include the band's first Nashville shows in five years on May 1 and 3 at Nissan Stadium, as well as METALLICA's return to Tampa after 15 years on June 6 and 8 at Raymond James Stadium. "M72" has also confirmed its much-anticipated Bay Area hometown play, to take place June 20 and 22 with the band's debut performances at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

In a new twist, "M72" 2025 features several single shows bringing the tour's full production, with its massive in-the-round stage, to venues including two college football stadiums: the aforementioned JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York on April 19, and METALLICA's first ever visit to Blacksburg, Virginia, home of the Virginia Tech Hokies. The May 7 show at Lane Stadium will mark the culmination of 20-plus years of "Enter Sandman" playing as the Hokies take the field.

In addition to playing football stadiums across the nation, the "M72" world tour's 2025 itinerary will also include one festival headline — May 9 and 11 will mark a festival/No Repeat Weekend combo as METALLICA plays two headline sets at Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Support on "M72"'s 2025 North American run comes from PANTERA, LIMP BIZKIT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and ICE NINE KILLS.

"M72"'s 2025 North American leg is produced by Live Nation and presented by new sponsor inKind. inKind rewards diners with special offers and credit back when they use the app to pay at 2,000-plus top-rated restaurants nationwide. The company provides innovative financing to participating restaurants in a way that enables new levels of sustainability and success. METALLICA fans can learn more at inkind.com.

As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band's All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported METALLICA over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million — providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs including the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its sixth year, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts.