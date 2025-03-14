ALEX LIFESON Says He And GEDDY LEE Were Invited To Take Part In OZZY OSBOURNE's Final Concert

In a new interview with Chuck Armstrong of Loudwire Nights, RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson was asked if he was aware of BLACK SABBATH's existence and musical output during the early days of the two bands' careers in the 1970s. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, for sure. I mean, those were very early days. We were playing high schools and eventually clubs and things like that. I don't know if I was a really a fan of BLACK SABBATH, but I did get a couple records back then and I enjoyed listening to them. I respected Tony's [Iommi, SABBATH guitarist] guitar playing."

As for Ozzy Osbourne and BLACK SABBATH's final concert, which will take place this July in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Alex said: "That whole thing that they're doing this summer, [Geddy and I] were asked to be a part of it, and we had agreed to do it, but other things came up, and sadly we had to back out of it, 'cause it would have been a lot of fun. And we enjoy playing with other people, and it gets Geddy and me together to do stuff, and all of that."

Circling back to the musical connection between RUSH and SABBATH, Lifeson said: "There was an interesting parallel for their beginnings and our beginnings.

"Yeah, I [was] aware of [BLACK SABBATH], but nothing more than that, really," he added.

Taking place on July 5 at Villa Park, Ozzy and SABBATH's final show — billed as "Back To The Beginning" — sold out in less than 10 minutes last month.

The concert will mark the first time that the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH — Osbourne, Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — have played together in 20 years.

Also set to appear at the event are METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, TOOL, SLAYER, PANTERA, GOJIRA, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX and MASTODON.

In addition, there will be a performance by a "supergroup of musicians" including Duff McKagan and Slash (GUNS 'N' ROSES),Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS),Fred Durst (LIMP BIZKIT),K.K. Downing (JUDAS PRIEST),Jake E. Lee (OZZY OSBOURNE),Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN, MAMMOTH WVH),Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE),Andrew Watt, Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),David Ellefson (MEGADETH),Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR),Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE),David Draiman (DISTURBED),Frank Bello (ANTHRAX),Jonathan Davis (KORN),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Sleep Token II (SLEEP TOKEN) and Papa V Perpetua (GHOST).

Proceeds from the "Back To The Beginning" show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

Alex is currently promoting the second album from his ENVY OF NONE project, also featuring Andy Curran (CONEY HATCH),Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne.

"Stygian Wavz" is being released today (Friday, March 14) via Kscope.

"Stygian Wavz" is being made available on a selection of formats, including colored vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digitally and as a special deluxe edition boxset.

Photo credit: Richard Sibbald