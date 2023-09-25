ALEX WEBSTER On CANNIBAL CORPSE's Longevity: 'I Feel That There Are Many Years Ahead Of Us'

In a new interview with The Rockman Power Hour, CANNIBAL CORPSE bassist Alex Webster spoke about the physical challenges that go along with playing high-intensity death metal, especially for musicians who are now in their fifties. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Death metal and the other kinds of extreme metal are really physical kinds of music. First of all, just in the execution of it, and then also if you're doing a stage performance where you wanna really be headbanging and moving around, that's all stuff that's, it's physical. I mean, everything — playing folk music is physical, but for sure what we're doing is probably gonna get the sweat going a little more."

He continued: "It's hard to think of the best analogy. The whole show is kind of a marathon, I guess, because we're playing, like, 75 to 90 minutes, but each song is a sprint. So it's almost like HIIT [high-intensity interval training] training… So that's kind of what the show is like. And for sure, I've been doing this, all of us have been doing it for three decades-plus at this point, and just like an athlete in his twenties in football or whatever is different from an athlete in his fifties. The same is true here. So we do have to kind of look out for our bodies and everything. The stuff you do in your twenties — drinking and whatever, not getting enough sleep, eating garbage food — you just can't do that, at least I can't in my fifties. I really keep track of my health, and it's kind of a hobby too. And I could go on and on about that, but I love to run. And that's one of the things that keeps me kind of focused and just having fun on tour — finding new places to run when I get to a different city or whatever. But yeah, it's important."

Webster added: "It's physical music. We'll see how long we can keep doing it. Right now we feel great and we don't see any end in sight, but, to be realistic, this is not gonna get easier, so we'll see where it goes. I feel that there are many years ahead of us, as long as long as we keep track of the things, keep track of our physical health, really. That's very important."

CANNIBAL CORPSE's sixteenth studio album, "Chaos Horrific", was released last Friday (September 22) via Metal Blade Records.

CANNIBAL CORPSE has just embarked on a month-long North American co-headlining tour with MAYHEM. The journey began on September 22 in Nashville, Tennessee and will run through October 21 in Louisville, Kentucky. Support is provided by special guests GORGUTS and BLOOD INCANTATION.