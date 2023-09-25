MESHUGGAH Announces March 2024 European Tour With THE HALO EFFECT

Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers MESHUGGAH will embark on a monumental European headlining tour in March 2024, emphasizing mainland countries that were missed during the initial leg of the "Immutable" tour. Known for their groundbreaking live performances and mind-expanding concert production, MESHUGGAH will kick off the trek on March 7 in Budapest, Hungary and conclude on March 28 in Cologne, Germany. As they traverse the European landscape, MESHUGGAH will be joined by THE HALO EFFECT and MANTAR.

Tickets will be available starting this Friday, September 29 at 11 a.m. local time) on meshuggah.net/tour. The artist presale starts today, September 25, at 11 a.m. local time.

MESHUGGAH 2024 tour with special guests THE HALO EFFECT, MANTAR:

March 07 - HU - Budapest, Barba Negra ^

March 08 - CZ - Prague, Forum Karlin

March 09 - NL - Eindhoven, Headbangers Parade *

March 11 - DE - Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

March 12 - DE – Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit 36

March 15 - PL - Warsaw, Stodola

March 16 - DE – Berlin, Columbiahalle

March 17 - PL - Krakow, Studio

March 19 - DE - Munich, Tonhalle

March 20 - IT - Milan, Alcatraz

March 21 - CH - Lausanne, Salle Métropole

March 23 - ESP - Bilbao, Santana 27

March 24 - ESP - Madrid, La Riviera

March 25 - ESP - Barcelona, Razzmatazz

March 28 - DE - Cologne, Palladium

^ Lineup also includes AVATAR

* Festival, MESHUGGAH only

As previously reported, MESHUGGAH will return to U.S. and Canadian stages for a nineteen-date tour this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the journey will commence on November 21 in San Diego, California and run through December 16 in Laval, Quebec. The tour marks the first time in five years that the band has played Canadian soil. Support will be provided by special guests IN FLAMES and WHITECHAPEL. The final show will also include the addition of VOIVOD.

MESHUGGAH's ninth studio album, "Immutable", was released in May 2022 via Atomic Fire. The follow-up to 2016's "The Violent Sleep Of Reason" was recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad, Sweden; mixed by Rickard Bengtsson and Staffan Karlsson; and mastered by multiple Grammy Award winner Vlado Meller (METALLICA, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, SYSTEM OF A DOWN). Visionary artist Luminokaya once again created the stunning cover artwork.

MESHUGGAH guitarist Mårten Hagström discussed "Immutable" during an appearance on MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn's "No Fuckin' Regrets With Robb Flynn" podcast. He said: "It's a double album, if this was a vinyl. It's 13 tracks; 66 or 67 minutes of music. It's the longest album we've put out so far, to this date. And it's a bit funny, 'cause when we started writing, I was really adamant that, 'Let's try to make a 'Reign In Blood' album' — like the MESHUGGAH 'Reign In Blood' album; just short but sweet. Not maybe 27 minutes, but keep it just over half an hour. 'Cause albums aren't what they used to be anyways; it's singles. So, obviously, we went the opposite direction and made a double album and just built it as an album and thought of it as, like back in the day, very important with the track listing and all that shit.

"For us, it was, like we always do, trying to find the… What's the MESHUGGAH sound? How do we keep it but make it interesting to us?" he continued. "'Cause that's been our modus operandi all along: if we please ourselves, we please our fans. That's how it's been. So that's what we need to take care of.

"We started writing it when we came off that COVID truncated touring cycle, and then, after that, it was just all systems go. We've been working our asses off for almost three years now. And we're really happy with the result. We may have tried out a few things that we haven't done before — not anything mindblowing. But from the reactions we've been getting so far, I think it's pretty much what we hoped for. 'Cause people are saying that it's an unexpected album. And that might sometimes be a bad thing, but in our minds, it can never be. And nobody said that it was surprising in a bad way; only positive so far. So we'll see.

"You know what it's like. When you work on an album, you really don't know. When you're done with it, everything's so jumbled up in your head, you don't know how to feel about it. It's just, like, 'Okay. Good enough. Let it go.'

"But we're really fired up about it," Mårten added. "It's a lot of music. It's by far the most dynamic we've been on an album. And that's something we've been going for. And I look forward to see how it comes across."

Hagström previously stated about the "Immutable" title: "The title fits perfectly for where we are as a band. We're older now. Most of us are in our fifties now, and we've settled into who we are. Even though we've been experimenting all along, I also think we've been the same since day one. The way we approach things and why we still make new albums, and why we still sound the way we do, it's immutable. Humanity is immutable, too. We commit the same mistakes over and over. And we are immutable. We do what we do, and we don't change."

MESHUGGAH completed its first pandemic-era U.S. tour in September and October 2022.