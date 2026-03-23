ALICE COOPER And Wife SHERYL Renew Their Wedding Vows To Celebrate 50 Years Of Marriage

According to Hello! magazine, Alice Cooper and his wife, Sheryl Cooper, renewed their marriage vows on Saturday, March 21, during a ceremony at the historic Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix, Arizona.

Alice and Sheryl's 50th-wedding-anniversary celebration was attended by 220 guests, including their three children — Calico, 44, Dashiell "Dash", 41, and Sonora, 33 — and their grandchildren. Sheryl's 92-year-old father, William Goddard, officiated the ceremony, reprising his role from the couple's original 1976 nuptials.

Goddard first met Cooper when she joined his "Welcome To My Nightmare" show as a dancer in 1975.

"We've both been in show business all our lives," Cooper told Billboard several years ago. "When we're on stage, she's not Sheryl, my wife; she's the character and I'm the character. We don't look at each other as husband and wife on stage. But the great thing is, afterwards, we're on tour. We're never apart. It's great.”

"It's almost hard to do the show without her," Cooper added. "It's almost like Burns and Allen. We're backstage putting makeup on, talking, laughing. She's going, 'Okay, when you stab me in the side, wait until my right arm gets way up 'cause it'll read better. And don't come down from the side, come in from the top.' 'Okay, we'll try that tonight.'"

Back in 2019, the now-78-year-old Alice denied that he and his wife had a death pact, despite reports to the contrary in the British press. "Sheryl and I do NOT have a death pact, we have a LIFE pack," he wrote in a social media post at the time. "We love life so much. What I was meaning was that because we're almost always together, at home and on the road, that if something did happen to either of us, we'd most likely be together at the time. But neither of us has a suicide pact. We have a life pact."

Cooper explained to Billboard at the time that a quote he had given in an interview was taken out of context for shock value.

"They like to sensationalize everything," Cooper said of the British press. "They said, 'What happens if one of you dies?' and I said, 'Oh, that'll never happen. We've always talked about the fact we'll go together, in an airplane or…if I walk down the street and get hit by lightning, she'll die too because of the fact she's right next to me.' The next thing you know the paper comes out and it goes 'Alice's Death Pact With Wife!'"

Cooper went on to say that he and his wife had a laugh about the whole thing.

"Our Internet just blew up. It was like, 'How far along is she?' and 'Is Alice gonna commit suicide?' and all that stuff, and it got so blown out of proportion it was all laughable," he said. "I had to put out a statement going, 'Look, nobody's sick, nobody's gonna die. It was a throwaway line that I used that just got blown out of proportion.'"