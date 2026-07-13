ALICE COOPER Announces Fall 2026 North American Leg Of 'Alice's Attic' Tour

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Alice Cooper has been bringing his thrilling theatrics to audiences of all ages for decades, drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock. He will return to stages this October and November on the fall 2026 leg of his headline "Alice's Attic" tour.

The fall leg kicks off on October 27 in Clearwater, Florida and runs through November 21 in Reno, Nevada.

The new production was introduced last fall during Cooper's co-headline trek with JUDAS PRIEST and will now be witnessed by fans in a swath of new cities.

Alice Cooper on tour:

Sep. 17 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

Sep. 19 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E Fair*

Sep. 20 - Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival*

Sep. 22 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Oct. 27 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 30 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Oct. 31 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino & Resort

Nov. 01 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem

Nov. 04 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

Nov. 06 - Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum

Nov. 07 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

Nov. 08 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

Nov. 10 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Nov. 11 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

Nov. 14 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino

Nov. 15 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

Nov. 17 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Nov. 18 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

Nov. 20 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel + Casino

Nov. 21 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort + Casino

This past April, Alice introduced British guitarist Anna Cara in place of his longtime guitarist Nita Strauss, who announced earlier this year that she was taking a break to welcome her first child this summer.

23-year-old Anna, from Newcastle, England, has previously worked with Marc Storace (from the Swiss band KROKUS) and Tommy Henriksen (guitarist with both Alice and the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES). She has built an Instagram following with her videos.

Anna made her live debut with Alice at his special "Welcome To Our Nightmare" shows on April 2-4 in Las Vegas. These unique shows were a collaboration with illusionist Criss Angel and took place in his theatre at Planet Hollywood.

Said Alice: "Nita found a brilliant British female guitarist to fill in for her while she is on maternity leave. Anna Cara is a beautiful dynamic shredder in the vein of Nita but with a style of her own. She will fit in with our gang perfectly while Nita is away and we can't wait for the sick things to meet her. Welcome to the show, Anna!"

Anna, for her part, said, "This is like a dream come true, to join Alice and his great band. Back when I started playing guitar at 14, I was watching Alice Cooper live shows on YouTube dreaming of joining one day! Nita Strauss is a tough act to follow, and she's been so encouraging to me this past month, so I am looking forward to showing everyone who I am and what I can do."

Nita said: "When I was asked in an interview who I thought was the best up-and-coming guitarist, I had no hesitation in answering 'Anna Cara.' Anna's precision and soulful, emotional playing will make her an amazing asset to the Cooper tour!

"Working with Alice for 12 years has been the experience of a lifetime and I look forward to seeing you all back on the road (with a +1 along for the ride!) Until that time comes, I know that the show is in good hands and the fans are in for a treat!"

Strauss has been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.