Watch: GRETA VAN FLEET Plays Intimate Concert At Chicago's Metro

The Mike Dziama channel on YouTube has uploaded video of GRETA VAN FLEET's intimate July 31 performance at Chicago's Metro. You can watch it in the YouTube playlist below. (Note: After each song, the YouTube player automatically jumps to the next song in the playlist.) The Detroit-born, Nashville-based band's concert at the 1,100-capacity venue came two months after GRETA VAN FLEET performed a similar show at New York City's Bowery Ballroom, where the group debuted its recently released new single "Play Your Games".

GRETA VAN FLEET's new album, "Palace For The People", will be released on October 9.

Recorded in Tennessee in the spring of 2026, "Palace For The People" was co-produced by the band and Mike Elizondo (TURNSTILE, Eminem, Fiona Apple),and showcases a band more vibrant, cohesive and stronger than ever.

The album title "Palace For The People" was inspired from GRETA VAN FLEET's sold-out 2022 world tour where they headlined the venue — before going onto sell out Wembley Arena — they discovered the origin story of London's prestigious Alexandra Palace, known colloquially as "Ally Pally. A friend explained that the elaborate grandeur of this Victorian-era "palace", originally named "The Palace Of The People," was created as a gathering place for the public. Unlike most lavish buildings of the time, this one wasn't created for the Monarchs nor the wealthy aristocrats of the day, but for everyone to "escape and wonder," a truly modern concept for the time. Fast forward to 2026, GRETA VAN FLEET began to wonder: what would a palace for the people mean today? And how do we get there?

Since emerging from Frankenmuth, Michigan, GRETA VAN FLEET have become one of rock's defining voices of their generation. Across multiple platinum-selling releases and sold-out arena tours spanning the globe, the Grammy Award-winning band has consistently challenged expectations while forging a sound entirely their own. "Palace For The People" represents the band's boldest artistic statement yet.

Prior to the Bowery Ballroom concert, GRETA VAN FLEET — brothers Josh (vocals),Jake (guitar) and Sam Kiszka (bass, keyboards) and Daniel Wagner (drums) — hadn't played a live show since September 2024. In the meantime, Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner played on "The Dreamin' Kind", the 2026 album from Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim. Jake Kiszka appeared in last year's Bruce Springsteen biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" as a guitarist in a band in a New Jersey club. Meanwhile MIRADOR, the band founded by Jake Kiszka and Chris Turpin from IDA MAE, recently released a new EP, "The Gathering At Badon Hill".

GRETA VAN FLEET's most recent album was 2023's "Starcatcher".

Since emerging from Michigan and exploding on to the global stage, GRETA VAN FLEET have become one of the defining rock bands of their generation: a group equally embraced by lifelong rock purists and a younger audience rediscovering the power, freedom, and spectacle of the genre. Their ascent has been marked by platinum-selling records, Grammy wins, huge international arena and stadium tours, and a reputation for delivering live performances with the kind of musicianship and emotional release that plays into the history books and cultural mythology of the legendary bands before them.

In an era increasingly dominated by algorithms and disposable culture, GRETA VAN FLEET continue to stand apart as a band committed to the timeless ideals, transcendence, theatricality, musicianship, rebellion, and human connection that comes hand in hand with rock and roll.