ALICE COOPER Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and music icon Alice Cooper has been bringing his thrilling theatrics to audiences of all ages for decades, drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock. He will return to stages this spring on his headline "Alice's Attic" tour, which kicks off on April 14 in San Antonio, Texas and runs through May 9 at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. The new production was introduced last fall during Cooper's co-headline trek with JUDAS PRIEST and will now be witnessed by fans in a swath of new cities.

Various pre-sales kick off on Tuesday, January 27 at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday, January 29 at 10 p.m. local time. The general on-sale is set for Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

All confirmed Alice Cooper dates are below, including his appearance at Welcome To Rockville.

Alice Cooper tour dates:

April 14 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

April 15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 17 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center

April 18 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

April 19 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill

April 21 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

April 23 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

April 24 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

April 25 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

April 27 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

April 28 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

April 29 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

May 01 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

May 02 - Albany, GA - Albany Civic Center

May 03 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

May 05 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

May 06 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center – Au-Rene Theater

May 07 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

May 09 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

* Festival date

On a recent episode of the Rock & Roll High School podcast, hosted by two-time Grammy Award-winning producer and music executive Pete Ganbarg, Alice was asked if he is "still having fun" touring with his band. He responded: "Oh, yeah. Touring for me is just part of life. I've been touring since I was 16 years old. I'm 77 now, and I think I'm doing my best shows now."

Cooper went on to say that musicians are either lifers, like he is, or they are not. He explained: "Same with [THE ROLLING STONES' Mick] Jagger, same with [THE BEATLES' Paul] McCartney and Ringo [Starr] and all those guys. We could have all retired 30 years ago financially, but it's what I love to do, and actually it really keeps me healthy. I get up and do 90 minutes a night 200 times a year. I feel great. If you're not on drugs, you're not drinking, you're not smoking cigarettes, it's a pretty healthy lifestyle… I mean, Jagger does a half an hour on a treadmill before he does the three-hour show, where he never stops."

Alice continued: "My wife says, 'With all the murder and all of the disease and all of the death on this planet, what kind of world are we gonna leave [THE ROLLING STONES'] Keith Richards?' … But you've gotta put [THE WHO's] Pete Townshend in there, and you've gotta put Rod Stewart in there and Elton John, all the guys that just do what they love to do. And especially Bob Dylan — [he does] 200 shows a year. He never stops. BEACH BOYS were like that too. So I'm just saying there are certain people that were born to be on stage."

Cooper added: "The great thing about Pete Townshend is, I tell young bands… They said, 'What should we do?' And I tell 'em, 'Go see GREEN DAY.' I said, 'Because GREEN DAY brings it every night.' I said, 'And go see Pete Townshend.' Pete Townshend is 78, 79, maybe he's 80 years old — I don't know — and his knuckles are still bleeding because he's hitting that guitar so hard. And he still has that angst, that WHO angst from 'My Generation'. I said, 'Maybe that never dies. I hope it doesn't.' And if you don't have the desire to do it, those are the people that just go, 'Okay, I'm done. I can't do this anymore.' I can't imagine not doing it."

Alice and illusionist Criss Angel recently announced an additional four show dates for their shock rock magic experience of a lifetime, "Welcome To Our Nightmare". Shows have been added on April 3 and 4 as well May 22 and 23.

Alice and Criss bring the smash hits to life — "Poison", "I'm 18", "School's Out", "You And Me" and more — in an unprecedented 90-minute revolutionary concert spectacle of magic, music, and mayhem. Additionally, fans can take advantage of exclusive ticket add-ons, including a limited number of Ultimate VIP Nightmare Experiences with an up-close-and-personal backstage meet-and-greet with Alice and Criss, and a Nightmare Collectible Package.

"Welcome To Our Nightmare" will play in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 6-8, April 3-4 and May 22-23, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images. Few performers in the history of rock and roll have blended music, theater, and pure shock the way Alice Cooper has. For more than five decades, the godfather of shock rock has terrified, thrilled, and captivated audiences around the globe with a stage show unlike anything else in music. From the guillotines and snakes to unforgettable anthems like "School's Out" and "Poison", Alice Cooper turned concerts into experiences that blurred the line between rock and horror.