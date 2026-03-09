MARILYN MANSON To Celebrate 30 Years Of 'Antichrist Superstar' With Two Special Los Angeles Shows This Fall

Marilyn Manson has announced a return to the stage in Los Angeles with two exclusive performances at the historic Wiltern during Halloween weekend 2026. Taking place on Saturday, October 31, and Sunday, November 1, these shows mark Manson's first Los Angeles appearances in eight years.

The weekend serves as the definitive 30th-anniversary celebration of Manson's seminal 1996 masterpiece "Antichrist Superstar". Released on October 8, 1996, the album catapulted Manson into the global spotlight, redefined industrial rock, and remains a towering cultural touchstone of the 1990s.

The evening will feature a curated two-act performance that will dive deep into the harrowing narrative of "Antichrist Superstar", along with a career-spanning collection of fan favorites, ranging from Manson's earliest industrial roots to the latest milestones of the 2020s and latest record, "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1".

Manson and Rob Zombie will team up for a co-headlining tour across North America this summer. The trek unites two of rock's most recognizable icons and consummate showmen for what promises to be a blockbuster 21-date run. It kicks off on August 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, rolls through major markets such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit, and more before concluding on September 20 in Concord, California at Toyota Pavilion at Concord. The tour will also feature gold-certified Mongolian metal collective THE HU and multiplatinum-selling Los Angeles industrial rock stalwarts ORGY as special guests on all dates.

Manson is an iconoclast as a recording artist, songwriter, producer, actor, and author. To date, he has delivered nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 — including two No. 1 debuts. His paintings have adorned the walls of galleries worldwide. He has appeared on screen in numerous movies and TV shows and notably partnered with fashion houses such as Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. In 2024, Manson presented his thirteenth full-length LP, "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1" (Nuclear Blast),co-produced by guitarist and composer Tyler Bates ("Guardians Of The Galaxy", "John Wick"). It's as heavy and hypnotic as his most celebrated material, yet the songcraft proves to be his sharpest and leanest, cutting deep enough to draw blood. With more to come, his influence continues to grow stronger from one generation to the next, seeping into the fabric of culture.