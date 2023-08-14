ALICE COOPER Collaborates With VAMPYRE COSMETICS On Makeup Collection

Vampyre Cosmetics, the luxury beauty disruptor brand known for its vegan and cruelty free makeup, has announced a collaboration with the undisputed Godfather of shock rock and the original makeup disruptor, Alice Cooper. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee is no stranger to breaking barriers over his five-decade career where he pioneered a theatrical form of hard rock music performance. Alice's use of makeup during his stage shows, christened him one of the first male artists to show the art form of face makeup wasn't a gender-specific product in an era where this was controversial.

Through a unique collaboration with Cooper, the licensing agent Global Merchandising and the design team at Vampyre Cosmetics comes an exclusive collection celebrating the distinctive look and style of Alice Cooper. This collection will exude Alice's style and feature guitar and amp shaped makeup palettes, microphone styled lipsticks and a major highlight for Alice Cooper and makeup fans to look forward to is a new version of Alice Cooper's iconic Whiplash mascara. A unisex product originally created to "Liberate Your Eyes."

Pre-sales of an exclusive collection of the Vampyre Cosmetics x Alice Cooper collection will begin on August 14 on www.vampyrecosmetics.com. Fans and makeup enthusiasts alike are encouraged to get their orders in before this highly anticipated limited edition sells out!

Vampyre Cosmetics is a brand for the people mainstream brands leave behind. Members of the Vampyre Cosmetics team have worked closely with the music industry, pinup, burlesque, and horror communities. As a result, they have first-hand experience and knowledge of the needs of these subcultures and performers. Vampyre Cosmetics makeup formulations have the pigmentation and longevity necessary for stage and screen. Vampyre Cosmetics believes no one should have to choose between unique, inspired packaging and high quality, ethical cosmetics, so they are all in one. Vampyre Cosmetics is proudly women-owned, disabled-owned and LGBTQ-owned. All of their products are vegan, cruelty free, and talc free.

Alice's new album "Road", will be released on August 25 via earMUSIC. Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, the LP was written, composed and recorded with Alice's trusted, longtime bandmates — Ryan Roxie (guitar),Chuck Garric (bass),Tommy Henrikson (guitar),Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar).

"Road" is going to be released in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. Complementing the album's theme, the bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Alice Cooper's 2022 full live show at Hellfest and includes all the classics and rarely played gems.

Cooper recently announced the extension of his 2023 North America tour, adding shows through the month of October. The shows October 3-23 will be "An Evening With," and he closes out the month October 25, 26 and 28 with three co-headlining "Halloween Hootenanny" shows with Rob Zombie. This follows his six shows with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD, along with six of his own "Evening With" shows August 5-22, followed by a monthlong co-headline "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie August 24-September 24.

Cooper's 2021-2022 "Detroit Muscle" tour, following the 2021 release of his "Detroit Stories" album, covered 113 shows in 34 states, 17 countries and one Caribbean cruise between September 2021 and October 2022.