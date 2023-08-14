  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ALICE COOPER Collaborates With VAMPYRE COSMETICS On Makeup Collection

August 14, 2023

Vampyre Cosmetics, the luxury beauty disruptor brand known for its vegan and cruelty free makeup, has announced a collaboration with the undisputed Godfather of shock rock and the original makeup disruptor, Alice Cooper. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee is no stranger to breaking barriers over his five-decade career where he pioneered a theatrical form of hard rock music performance. Alice's use of makeup during his stage shows, christened him one of the first male artists to show the art form of face makeup wasn't a gender-specific product in an era where this was controversial.

Through a unique collaboration with Cooper, the licensing agent Global Merchandising and the design team at Vampyre Cosmetics comes an exclusive collection celebrating the distinctive look and style of Alice Cooper. This collection will exude Alice's style and feature guitar and amp shaped makeup palettes, microphone styled lipsticks and a major highlight for Alice Cooper and makeup fans to look forward to is a new version of Alice Cooper's iconic Whiplash mascara. A unisex product originally created to "Liberate Your Eyes."

Pre-sales of an exclusive collection of the Vampyre Cosmetics x Alice Cooper collection will begin on August 14 on www.vampyrecosmetics.com. Fans and makeup enthusiasts alike are encouraged to get their orders in before this highly anticipated limited edition sells out!

Vampyre Cosmetics is a brand for the people mainstream brands leave behind. Members of the Vampyre Cosmetics team have worked closely with the music industry, pinup, burlesque, and horror communities. As a result, they have first-hand experience and knowledge of the needs of these subcultures and performers. Vampyre Cosmetics makeup formulations have the pigmentation and longevity necessary for stage and screen. Vampyre Cosmetics believes no one should have to choose between unique, inspired packaging and high quality, ethical cosmetics, so they are all in one. Vampyre Cosmetics is proudly women-owned, disabled-owned and LGBTQ-owned. All of their products are vegan, cruelty free, and talc free.

Alice's new album "Road", will be released on August 25 via earMUSIC. Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, the LP was written, composed and recorded with Alice's trusted, longtime bandmates — Ryan Roxie (guitar),Chuck Garric (bass),Tommy Henrikson (guitar),Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar).

"Road" is going to be released in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. Complementing the album's theme, the bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Alice Cooper's 2022 full live show at Hellfest and includes all the classics and rarely played gems.

Cooper recently announced the extension of his 2023 North America tour, adding shows through the month of October. The shows October 3-23 will be "An Evening With," and he closes out the month October 25, 26 and 28 with three co-headlining "Halloween Hootenanny" shows with Rob Zombie. This follows his six shows with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD, along with six of his own "Evening With" shows August 5-22, followed by a monthlong co-headline "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie August 24-September 24.

Cooper's 2021-2022 "Detroit Muscle" tour, following the 2021 release of his "Detroit Stories" album, covered 113 shows in 34 states, 17 countries and one Caribbean cruise between September 2021 and October 2022.

Find more on Alice cooper
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).