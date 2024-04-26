ALICE COOPER Re-Releases 'Breadcrumbs' With Bonus Tracks

Available today, April 26, as a CD edition including bonus tracks is "Breadcrumbs" by Alice Cooper, the release that initiated the success of the album "Detroit Stories".

Inspired by the rebellious energy of the late '60s and early '70s punk scene, Cooper returns to his roots and the unpolished garage sound that his fans love so much. Previously only available as a limited and now-out-of-print 10-inch vinyl, this gem is now finally being released as a nice price CD edition.

The release contains the six tracks from the original 10-inch, which showcase Cooper's raw and energetic interpretation of classic Detroit songs: "Your Mama Won't Like Me" by Suzi Quatro; Bob Seger's "East Side Story"; MC5's "Sister Anne"; Shorty Long's "Devil With A Blue Dress On"; and THE DIRTBOMBS' "Chains Of Love". All are performed in the popular and well-known Alice Cooper style. In addition, this release includes the two bonus tracks "Don't Give Up", Cooper's message of hope and appeal to the perseverance of his fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a live version of "Go Man Go" from his electrifying set at Hellfest 2022.

"Breadcrumbs" track listing:

01. Detroit City 2020

02. Go Man Go

03. East Side Story

04. Your Mama Won't Like Me

05. Devil With A Blue Dress On + Chains Of Love

06. Sister Anne

07. Don't Give Up (bonus track)

08. Go Man Go (Live At Hellfest 2022) (bonus track)

Fresh from the success of his latest album "Road", a concept album about the thrills and spills of touring, Alice is back, accompanied as always by his long-running live band of Ryan Roxie (guitar),Chuck Garric (bass),Tommy Henriksen (guitar),Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar).

"For 'Road', I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs," says Alice. "I only see these guys when we're on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.

With a schedule that has included six months year in and year out on the road, Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real-life shocking images.

With his influence on rock and roll and popular culture long since acknowledged, there is little that Cooper hasn't achieved in his remarkable career, including platinum albums, sold-out tours and any number of honors and career achievement awards.