ALICE COOPER Relaunches Radio Show, Now Called 'Alice's Attic'

You can't keep a rock and roll legend off the airwaves!

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Alice Cooper is relaunching his long-running radio show today, Monday, February 5 with a new name and a new syndication partner.

"Alice's Attic" will now be syndicated via Superadio.

Cooper will be working with the same creative team from his long-running and much-loved "Nights With Alice Cooper" radio show and the new program will feature a curated mix of classic and some obscure rock, with an occasional "future classic" song, plus Cooper's stories and commentary about the music and artists he features.

New shows will air for five hours Monday through Thursday, with reconfigured shows on weekends. Local radio stations throughout the U.S. and Australia are already airing the show, with additional stations there, as well as in Canada and the U.K. expected to sign on shortly.

Alice says: "To all of my insane radio minions, I'm BACK. And if you thought 20 years of 'Nights With Alice Cooper' was weird, just wait until you get into 'Alice's Attic'! Just think about who or what could be lurking in all these dusty old boxes. We've got the same team behind the new show and so you'll find the show fairly familiar, but we're all looking forward to getting a little more creative with introducing new elements to keep things from getting stale. Speaking of stale… what IS that smell??!"

Last August, it was announced that "Nights With Alice Cooper", was coming to an end. The final weekday show was delivered on September 8, 2023.

"Nights With Alice Cooper" debuted in January 2004 at 93.3 KDKB Phoenix before moving to sister Classic Rock 100.7 KSLX following KDKB's 2014 flip to Alternative.

Among the other stations carrying the show were KGGO Des Moines, WMMQ Lansing, KOZZ Reno, WEZX Scranton and KLPX Tucson, in addition to stations in Australia and the United Kingdom.

United Stations EVP/Programming Andy Denemark confirmed the end of the show to Radio+Television Business Report.

The decision to end the popular program was reportedly linked to the sale of United Stations Radio Network to GeminiXIII, with new management planning to take the programming in a different direction.

A source told Radio+Television Business Report at the time that Cooper was not retiring or quitting radio and that the decision to end the show was forced by a change in direction by the management of United Stations Radio Network.

Back in 2012, Alice reflected on the birth of his radio show while mourning the death of Dick Clark. "I used to come home from elementary school to watch 'American Bandstand'," he wrote on social media. "It had all the new songs, all the new dances, and it had the happiest guy in the world presenting them to you. I had no idea that later in my career I would know Dick Clark on a professional level. I ran into him some years ago, and he said to me, 'Hey, Coop, if you had your own radio show, what would it be like?' I told him it would be more like the freeform FM stations of the '60s, where the DJs actually played what they liked and demographics didn't play a role. He said, 'Alice, why don't you do it then?' Just like that, my radio show, 'Nights With Alice Cooper', was born."

2024 will be a busy year for Cooper, as he has lots of international touring on deck. He will be headed to Australia in April and to Europe in June and July. Additionally, Cooper will return to the road in the U.S. for another summer trek with Rob Zombie.

Cooper's 29th album, "Road", is out now via earMUSIC.