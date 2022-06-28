ALICE COOPER Signs With CAA For Touring In North America

According to Variety, legendary rocker Alice Cooper has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to represent his touring in North America. He was previously with Pinnacle Entertainment.

Cooper continues to be managed by Shep Gordon at Alive Enterprises.

CAA is a leading entertainment, media, and sports enterprise, with expertise in motion pictures, television, music, sports, theater, digital media, publishing, endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, podcasting, speaking, games, and philanthropy.

CAA was the first entertainment talent agency to build a sports business, create an investment bank, launch a venture fund, found technology start-up companies, and establish a business in China (CAA China),among other industry innovations.

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he's best known for. With a schedule that includes six months each year on the road, Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real-life shocking images. His latest album, "Detroit Stories", is out via earMUSIC.

Earlier this year, Cooper told the Green Bay Press Gazette that he prefers to keep his theatrical concerts more old-school classic and less high-tech wizardry.

"Anybody can buy a show," he explained. "Anybody can blow things up, pyro. If they want to spend millions of dollars, they can do all kinds of trick onstage, but we do the tricks without the technology… All the stage props look like we made them, and that's what I like about it. It's sort of like a weird guerilla dark vaudeville. Other than lighting, I've never really depended on lasers or any of that stuff. I always thought that the theatrics should come from the music. In other words, if you say, 'Welcome to my nightmare,' give 'em the nightmare. Don't just say it. Give it to them."

In 2020, Alice told the KZZK radio station that the coronavirus pandemic hasn't made him think more seriously about retiring in the not-too-distant future. "Not in the least," he said. "That word [retirement] doesn't exist in my vocabulary. A long, long time ago, I said if I come into your town and put on a show and nobody shows up, well, then I know I'm done. That hasn't happened."