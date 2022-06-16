ALICE COOPER: 'Story Of The Songs' To Premiere On REELZ This Weekend

"Alice Cooper: Story Of The Songs" will premiere on Reelz on Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Cooper has his own wild chapter in the story of rock music as one of the greatest showmen to ever perform. The band of the same name was led by his signature brand of theatricality which shocked and delighted audiences. In exploring three huge Cooper hits, see what was behind the singular style of the godfather of shock rock from the revolutionary and controversial stage shows to the iconic and rebellious 1972 smash hit "School's Out". With his first-hand account of sharing the stage with Cooper, guitarist Steve Hunter discusses the exhilaration of opening night for the infamous "Welcome To My Nightmare" album tour while former Cooper bass player Prakash John recalls the unique and horror-fueled performances that broke creative boundaries. Guitarist Dweezil Zappa shares stories of how his legendary producer and musician father Frank Zappa signed the Alice Cooper band while the GTO's Pamela De Barres shares her stories of helping the fledgling Vincent Fournier become Alice Cooper from his style to his sound. Award-winning video director Nigel Dick and actress Rana Kennedy give insight into shooting Cooper's iconic "Poison" video and how his late 1980s comeback cemented his legacy as an all-time great. Also featured in the documentary are former HANOI ROCKS vocalist Michael Monroe and TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider.

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he's best known for. With a schedule that includes six months each year on the road, Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real-life shocking images. His latest album, "Detroit Stories", is out via earMUSIC.