ALICE IN CHAINS: 'Dirt' Pop! Albums Figure From FUNKO Coming In November

Funko will celebrate the 30th anniversary of ALICE IN CHAINS' "Dirt" album with a Pop! Albums figure. You can pre-order it now at Gamestop. It is expected to ship in late November.

Never forget the iconic album or the music of ALICE IN CHAINS by collecting this deluxe "Dirt" Pop! Album, featuring each of the band members as Pop! figures and the album cover art. Packaged together in a protective hardcase, this Deluxe Pop! Album can be hung on a wall or placed on a shelf next to your music collection. Pop! Layne Staley, Pop! Jerry Cantrell, Pop! Sean Kinney and Pop! Mike Starr are ready to rock in their legendary stage outfits.

Vinyl figures are approximately four inches tall. Approximate dimensions of the protective case: 23.5"W x 12.25"H x 3.75"D. Please note: Pop! Deluxe Album does not include a playable vinyl record.

Previous classic LPs which have gotten the Pop! Albums treatment include METALLICA's "Metallica", AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" and MOTÖRHEAD's "Ace Of Spades".

Two years ago, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich stated about "Dirt": "It's so inspiring. I think it's crazy just how transparent and courageous the lyrics are, and it's a cohesive piece of work. It still sounds as raw, transparent, honest, and courageous to my ears as ever before. I think in the earlier days I was just listening to the music and the riffs and now, hearing the vocals, lyrics, and themes, what an incredible record. It just still sounds so timely. It sounds literally like this could have been made last week."

Over the course of its remarkable career, ALICE IN CHAINS has garnered multiple Grammy nominations, sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, and amassed a diehard international fanbase whose members number in the millions. Their discography features some of the biggest and most important albums in rock history, including 1992's quadruple-platinum-certified "Dirt", 1994's triple-platinum-certified EP "Jar Of Flies", which was the first EP in music history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and 1995's self-titled double-platinum-certified "Alice In Chains", which also entered the Billboard Top 200 at No. 1. They returned in grand style in 2009 with the critically acclaimed "Black Gives Way To Blue", which hit No. 1 across the rock and alternative charts, earned a Grammy nomination, was certified gold and hailed by Vice as "a record that's as powerful as anything the band has done." The band’s latest album released in 2018, "Rainier Fog", hit No. 1 across Billboard's Rock, Alternative and Hard Music charts and No. 1 on the iTunes Rock album chart and earned them a Grammy nod for "Best Rock Album." ALICE IN CHAINS remains one of the most successful and influential American rock bands of all time.