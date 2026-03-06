ALIEN ANT FARM Releases New Single 'Reasons'

ALIEN ANT FARM has released a new single, "Reasons", via Judge & Jury Records. The track will appear on the band's forthcoming new album, due out this fall. The release marks a new chapter for the band, leaning into new creative opportunities and collaborations after more than two decades together.

Additionally, ALIEN ANT FARM will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its breakthrough album "ANThology" with a special vinyl edition slated for a 2026 release.

"Reasons", written by Rome Ramirez (formerly of SUBLIME WITH ROME) and Andreas Ramirez and produced by Howard Benson, represents a unique collaboration. Both ALIEN ANT FARM and SUBLIME WITH ROME are staples of the Southern California music scene and were, at one point, managed by the same team. When management approached ALIEN ANT FARM with the opportunity to record "Reasons", the band jumped at the chance to record the song and give it an edgy spin."

ALIEN ANT FARM vocalist Dryden Mitchell shares: "'Reasons' resonates with me because I love the notion that some people, if granted the opportunity of a second chance, actually make the change in themselves to be present and reliable to someone. This song is tight and concise, and an ANThem to all who have wanted to actually make that change for the better. This song is about redemption and making your wrongs right. It's about second chances after hurtful, dumb mistakes. Recording this song with the Judge & Jury production team has been a joy and a privilege to remember for a lifetime."

"Reasons" marks the first ALIEN ANT FARM track created alongside Judge & Jury's production team, comprised of multiple rock music legends such as Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, SKILLET, PAPA ROACH),Neil Sanderson (of THREE DAYS GRACE),Mike Plotnikoff (VAN HALEN, AEROSMITH, BUCKCHERRY) and Joe Rickard (BREAKING BENJAMIN, STARSET, IN FLAMES).

"Reasons" is available now on all streaming platforms via Judge & Jury Records.

ALIEN ANT FARM is a Southern California alt-rock band known for fusing heavy riffs, catchy hooks, and an unmistakable sense of personality. Since forming in Riverside in 1996, the band has carved out a unique place in rock history, first exploding on to the global stage with their breakout 2001 album "ANThology", which featured the hit single "Movies" and their era-defining cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal". That record would go on to be certified multi-platinum, and its 25th anniversary is just around the corner in 2026; a milestone that underscores the band's enduring impact on the genre.

Comprised of Dryden Mitchell (vocals),Terry Corso (guitar),Mike Cosgrove (drums) and Tim Peugh (bass),ALIEN ANT FARM continues to push forward creatively while embracing their legacy. Known for their genre-defying approach to alternative rock and blending elements of metal, punk, prog, and pop, they've built a reputation for experimentation, evolution, and explosive live shows that have taken them around the world.

Across six studio albums, including "TruANT" (2003),"Up In The Attic" (2006),"Always And Forever" (2015) and most recently "mAntras" (2024),the band has explored everything from introspective struggles to full-blown anthemic rock with both emotional depth and sonic variety. Their latest work reflects a band that has grown up without losing the spark that made them stand out in the first place.

Currently, ALIEN ANT FARM is writing new music and continuing to tour, reconnecting with longtime fans while winning over new ones with every performance. Nearly three decades into their career, the band remains as passionate and driven as ever proving that reinvention and staying power can go hand in hand.

Press photo courtesy of O'Donnell Media Group