ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ On A.I.: 'The Biggest Danger Lies In The Fact That We Don't Have A Baseline For Truth Anymore'

In a new interview with Germany's EMP, former ARCH ENEMY and THE AGONIST vocalist Alissa White-Gluz weighed in on the growing concern that A.I. (artificial intelligence) risks to hinder human capacity for creativity and originality through automation of tasks and standardized visual representations, to the point of dehumanizing and depersonalizing art. Alissa said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think that A.I. is a very useful tool for science and medicine. I'm excited to see what it can do in that field. Being able to very quickly read decades of peer-reviewed studies and come up with conclusions and compare analytics, I think that that could be really helpful for finding cures for chronic disease and finding ways of helping people, and I love it for that. I don't think it's quite advanced enough to not make really bad mistakes in that field, and that means that a human would have to double-check it anyways. But I think it can be useful for that. In the same token, I think it can be useful for certain things in the arts. Like if you have writer's block, and, let's say you wanna go to a… When I have writer's block, I like to go to a museum. I like to look at paintings, for example. But let's say I'm on tour and I can't go to a museum or there's a snowstorm and I can't go. I'm just saying that, 'cause there is one right now. Or something like that. If you're, like, 'I really wanna see some dark, surrealist art right now,' I'm sure that you could put that in as a prompt and then get something cool back to look at. And then maybe by looking at that, you get an idea for a poem or something, or a song or an outfit. So I think it can be useful to sort of prompt the brain. But I think it's kind of like a back and forth of prompts — you prompt the A.I. for something, it prompts you back."

She continued: "I can tell when I'm looking at a video or a photo, and it's A.I., and when I'm listening to music and it's A.I., I can tell. I know not everybody can… I know that people who are not in this field, maybe they can't tell quite as easily or older generations who are not as accustomed to looking at a screen. So I think it's very dangerous in that sense. But that's the other thing, too, is that this is brand new. So tomorrow it might be undetectable. And already it's pretty close — it's pretty close.

"I think that the biggest danger lies in the fact that we don't have a baseline for truth anymore," Alissa added. "We don't have the ability to know what's real and what isn't. For so long we relied on our eyes to tell us what was real, or our ears, and now we don't know. So I think that that might also be what's contributing to this really thick sense of unease in the world. Everybody's polarized and at each other's throats and angry about everything, and it's honestly horrible. But I think that might be why, because we feel like we're kind of losing control here. We don't really know what we're dealing with anymore. And it's so easy for people to lose their jobs or lose their careers or be taken advantage of. And I don't wanna be nihilistic, but I kind of don't think there's any stopping it. So I think we should just prepare ourselves as best as we can."

White-Gluz recently launched a new band called BLUE MEDUSA in which she is joined by guitarists Alyssa Day (MINDSCAR, ABSENTIA) and Dani Sophia (ex-Till Lindemann). Bassist Alicia Vigil (DRAGONFORCE, VIGIL OF WAR) and drummer Delaney Jaster (STITCHED UP HEART) will also take part in BLUE MEDUSA's live shows.

White-Gluz, former vocalist of Canadian extreme metallers THE AGONIST, joined ARCH ENEMY in 2014 as the replacement for Angela Gossow. Angela, who joined ARCH ENEMY in 2000 and made her debut on the now-classic "Wages Of Sin" (2001),stepped down as frontwoman and is now focusing on management, while Alissa took her place.

ARCH ENEMY released four studio albums with White-Gluz on vocals: "War Eternal" (2014),"Will To Power" (2017),"Deceivers" (2022) and "Blood Dynasty" (2025).

Throughout her career, the now-40-year-old Alissa has consistently used her music as a vehicle for social change, addressing pressing issues such as environmental conservation, veganism, and the ethical treatment of animals.

ARCH ENEMY played its final show with White-Gluz at the closing concert of the band's European "Blood Dynasty" 2025 tour with AMORPHIS, ELUVEITIE and GATECREEPER on November 15, 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany.