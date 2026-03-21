ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ's BLUE MEDUSA To Release 'A Bunch Of Singles' Before Putting Out Full-Length Album

In a question-and-answer session (see video below) to promote "Checkmate", the first single from her new band BLUE MEDUSA, former ARCH ENEMY and THE AGONIST vocalist Alissa White-Gluz was asked about the possibility of a full-length album from BLUE MEDUSA. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are thinking maybe it's fun to release a bunch of singles, because, I love making music videos as much as I love writing songs, and I love being able to assign a moment in time. Like March 20th is 'Checkmate' day now, and I love being able to assign a moment in time and a theme and a visual to a song because I feel like it just makes it so much stronger — for me anyways, it does. And so I'm kind of digging the idea of giving you guys a lot of singles. And then, of course, there will be an album as well. And I will keep you guys posted on all of that."

As for BLUE MEDUSA's touring plans, Alissa said: "We do have two festivals already announced, and those are in the USA: Louder Than Life and Aftershock festival, which are both festivals that I have attended in the past, and they are amazing. So if you're based in the USA and you do wanna see BLUE MEDUSA live, I can guarantee you're gonna see us at those festivals. And if you're not from the USA and you feel like doing like a vacation or something, you can always time it around that because those festivals are really, really huge and they're very cool. But you also don't have to worry, because we will absolutely be touring everywhere that I have toured in the past. We are coming to see all of you again. I can't go that long without seeing you. A lot of you know, I know you by name when I see you in the front row or at a meet-and-greet. You guys have become a part of my life in a way that is so important for making this music happen and making all of this happen. So I'm gonna see you again soon. As soon as we have anything confirmed, you will hear about it. It'll be on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Patreon. We're gonna post about it. So don't even worry. We will be back soon and be performing for you guys."

White-Gluz is joined in BLUE MEDUSA by guitarists Alyssa Day (MINDSCAR, ABSENTIA) and Dani Sophia (ex-Till Lindemann). Bassist Alicia Vigil (DRAGONFORCE, VIGIL OF WAR) and drummer Delaney Jaster (STITCHED UP HEART) will also take part in BLUE MEDUSA's live shows.

"Checkmate" was written by White-Gluz, Day and Sophia, and mixed and mastered by Kile Odell.

When "Checkmate" was first made available on March 20, White-Gluz said in a statement: "This is a song where everything just clicked.

"'Checkmate' is an extremely cathartic song for me. It was created in one of those flow states where the lyrics and melodies and rhythms just write themselves and you get the feeling that you're on to something powerful. It's probably the heaviest thing I've written in terms of lyrics, and probably the lightest of what we have cooking in terms of sound.

"I wanted to share the intensity of these feelings with fans and give them something to hold on to.

"I'm so happy to see so much support for BLUE MEDUSA already; fans can look forward to more dark, heavy, brutal and haunting music very soon."

Beyond the music, "Checkmate" also highlighted White-Gluz's expanding role as a visual storyteller. Co-directing the music video with Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films — whom she previously collaborated with on high-ranking videos for "The Wolf You Feed" with Nita Strauss and "I Am A Machine" with Kat Von D — she brought a cinematic, detail-driven approach that elevated the track into a fully immersive experience. Built around a unique, outside-the-box concept developed by White-Gluz, the video unfolds within a game of chess, where each move carries deliberate allegory and layered symbolism.

"I know what every frame is for," joked White-Gluz. "I'll share that someday, but for now, I welcome fans to dive deeper into the meaning and develop their own interpretations. That's what makes videos and movies fun and interesting, in my opinion."

In a recent interview with Germany's Metal Hammer magazine, Alissa was asked how difficult it was for her to announce her departure from ARCH ENEMY last November after an 11-year tenure with the extreme metal titans. She responded: "It was definitely difficult but change is always a wild mix of fear and excitement. When you spend that many years with something, it becomes a huge part of your life and identity. So making that announcement wasn't something I took lightly. I had devoted an enormous amount of my creative energy to the project for more than half of my career."

She continued: "I really love music and art, I can't bear to treat it like just another day at the office. That's why I put so much extra care and intention into every lyric, performance, recording, and visual that I do. I felt a real responsibility to handle the announcement with respect for the fans, for the music, and for myself. Just getting straight to the point felt like the only way to honor my past while also stepping confidently into what comes next."

Regarding the reaction to her exit from ARCH ENEMY, Alissa said: "The fans' and industry peers' responses honestly blew me away. There was so much love, encouragement, and genuine support, more than ever before, and it felt incredibly energizing. What really stood out to me was how strongly people connected to the idea of my growth and evolution. It made me feel deeply grateful and also very motivated. It reinforced that the connection we've built is strong, and that it naturally carries forward. That is something I have always been focused on in my career: stepping outside of my comfort zone and outside of the box so that I can have artistic freedom without being typecast. That support gave me a lot of confidence and excitement about the future, because I really do believe that art and artists are meant to evolve."

White-Gluz, former vocalist of Canadian extreme metallers THE AGONIST, joined ARCH ENEMY in 2014 as the replacement for Angela Gossow. Angela, who joined ARCH ENEMY in 2000 and made her debut on the now-classic "Wages Of Sin" (2001),stepped down as frontwoman and is now focusing on management, while Alissa took her place.

ARCH ENEMY released four studio albums with White-Gluz on vocals: "War Eternal" (2014),"Will To Power" (2017),"Deceivers" (2022) and "Blood Dynasty" (2025).

Throughout her career, the now-40-year-old Alissa has consistently used her music as a vehicle for social change, addressing pressing issues such as environmental conservation, veganism, and the ethical treatment of animals.

ARCH ENEMY played its final show with White-Gluz at the closing concert of the band's European "Blood Dynasty" 2025 tour with AMORPHIS, ELUVEITIE and GATECREEPER on November 15, 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer