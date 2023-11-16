  • facebook
AMARANTHE Shares New Single 'Outer Dimensions' From Upcoming Album 'The Catalyst'

November 16, 2023

Swedish metallers AMARANTHE have released a new single, "Outer Dimensions". Once again, high-energy vibes paired with a catchy chorus and garnished with some heavy riffs and impressive growls, this song is determined to live up to its name and take the listener to higher spaces.

"Outer Dimensions" is the third single from AMARANTHE's forthcoming album, "The Catalyst", that will see the light of the day on February 23, 2024, via Nuclear Blast Records. The album will be available digitally and in different physical formats including CD, vinyl, a 2CD special edition and a band exclusive vinyl that will come with a signed poster.

AMARANTHE guitarist Olof Mörck states: "Dimensions and galaxies collide in our latest single 'Outer Dimensions', which takes you on a journey from the introspective and obscure, all the way to a sparkling cosmos of an epic chorus! We feel that it showcases 'The Catalyst''s diversity, all in one track, while remaining very recognizably AMARANTHE. The song is masterfully counterpointed by a tour de force of a video, directed by longtime collaborator Patric Ullaeus — so let us bring you the furthest reaches of your imagination with 'Outer Dimensions' soon!"

"The Catalyst" is the most conceptually coherent piece of work in AMARANTHE's storied history. Dedicated to notions of transformation and revelation, it delves deeper than any previous album, as Mörck explains.

"We've done these things before, but we've never been as theatrical as we have this time," he says. "In fact, we all questioned whether we went too far this time, but I also figured that this band was always this way. Literally the first seconds of our first video was a big explosion! But yes, 'The Catalyst' is more theatrical than ever. We've never really been symphonic or orchestral before, but this time we just thought why not? Because we can! The key to this album is that we let go of the boundaries and decided to do something even more adventurous."

AMARANTHE has spent more than a decade establishing itself as a formidable, positive and fervently melodic force for metallic good. From their explosive self-titled debut in 2011 to the more sophisticated, streamlined likes of 2014's "Massive Addictive" and its immaculate follow-up "Maximalism" (2016),AMARANTHE have masterfully blurred the lines between melodic metal, crushing brutality, cinematic sweep and futuristic sparkle.

Led by the endlessly ingenious songwriting of guitarist Mörck and powerhouse vocalist Elize Ryd, their rise to prominence has been a joy to behold.

Widely acclaimed as a dazzling live act, the Swedes reached a new peak of creativity on 2018's hugely successful "Helix", an album that pushed the band’s vision to new heights, breadths and depths, while showcasing the brilliance of Elize and her co-vocalist, recent recruit Nils Molin.

Not just a glorious return but a wholesale upgrade for their exuberant sound, their latest offering, 2020's "Manifest", was the most daring, dynamic and unforgettable album that AMARANTHE had released to date.

AMARANTHE 2023 is:

Elize Ryd - vocals
Mikael Sehlin - growls
Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards
Johan Andreassen - bass
Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums
Nils Molin - vocals

