'American Idol' Finalist JAMES DURBIN Shares 'Hallows' Song From Upcoming 'Screaming Steel' Album

Powerhouse vocalist James Durbin has shared a new track, "Hallows", from his upcoming heavy metal opus "Screaming Steel", due out February 16 via Frontiers Music Srl under the DURBIN banner. The track is accompanied by a new music video.

On the new track "Hallows", James had this to say: "'Hallows' is an ode to my love of the Harry Potter series. It is kind of a 'montage' song, in that I could see it playing over scenes from all eight films. Like a poetic short form retelling of the story in my own words, 'Hallows' is my own contribution to the Wizarding World fandom and to everyone who's still waiting for their owl from Hogwarts. Slytherin rules!"

DURBIN will celebrate the release of "Screaming Steel" with a street-date performance at Streetlight Records in Santa Cruz on February 16.

Durbin's signature vocal prowess and commanding stage presence have earned him praise from rock and metal legends such as Steven Tyler, Sammy Hagar and Rob Halford. With four full-length albums to his name, Durbin continues to evolve as an artist, pushing the boundaries of heavy metal while staying true to its roots.

Now, with the upcoming release of "Screaming Steel", James Durbin is poised to deliver another sonic assault. If you're a fan of the classic sounds of JUDAS PRIEST, early DIO, '80s BLACK SABBATH and timeless U.S. heavy metal, brace yourself for an intense musical experience. "Screaming Steel" promises to resonate with heavy metal enthusiasts, drawing inspiration from the genre's rich heritage while maintaining a contemporary edge.

Following the success of his label debut "The Beast Awakens", which was released on February 12, 2021, Durbin has solidified his place as a force to be reckoned with in the heavy metal scene. "The Beast Awakens" showcased pure, unadulterated, headbanging heavy metal, drawing influences from classic '80s heavy metal while forging a path uniquely his own. The album received acclaim from fans of the genre and marked a triumphant return for DURBIN.

James Durbin's journey into the music industry gained widespread attention during his appearance on Season 10 of "American Idol", where he fearlessly championed heavy metal. On the finale, he shared the stage with legendary metal icons JUDAS PRIEST for unforgettable renditions of "Livin' After Midnight" and "Breaking The Law".

Throughout his career, Durbin has collaborated with an impressive array of musicians, including Stevie Wonder, Don Was, Zakk Wylde, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Mick Mars of MÖTLEY CRÜE, Bob Babbitt of THE FUNK BROTHERS and STEEL PANTHER, among others.

Fans of heavy metal revivalists and classic heavy metal aficionados alike are in for a treat as Durbin continues to unleash his metal prowess upon the world.

"Screaming Steel" track list:

01. Made Of Metal

02. Screaming Steel

03. Where They Stand

04. Hallows

05. Power Of The Reaper

06. Blazing High

07. Beyond The Night

08. The Worshipper - 1897

09. Tear Them Down

10. Rebirth

Total Time: 41:15

Produced by: Aldo Lonobile

Recorded by: Aldo Lonobile, Eric J. Peterson & James Durbin

Mixed by: Aldo Lonobile

Mastered by: Aldo Lonobile

Band members:

Vocals - James Durbin (USA)

Guitars - Aldo Lonobile (Italy)

Guitars - Luca Birotto (Italy)

Bass - Mike Roberts (USA)

Drums - Marco Sacchetto (Italy)

Solos:

"Blazing High" and "Hallows" - Jadran "Conan" Gonzales (USA)

"Tear Them Down" - Taylor Washington (USA)

"Power Of The Reaper" - Jon Yadon Jr. (USA)

"Screaming Steel" and "Made Of Metal" - Dylan Rose (USA)

"Blazing High" and "Beyond The Night" – MOKSHA (USA)

"Where They Stand" - Aldo Lonobile (Italy)