ANDREAS KISSER On SEPULTURA's Farewell Tour: 'We're Having The Best Time Of Our Lives'

November 27, 2024

In a new interview with Kati Rausch of Music Interview Corner, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser was asked how it feels for him and his bandmates to be in the middle of a farewell tour. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It feels amazing. It feels great. It's something that we planned for the last two years, before we started the last run. It's a celebration of 40 years of SEPULTURA. It's great to see the fans coming — old-school fans and fans that are seeing SEPULTURA for the first time. It's very emotional. And we're having the best time of our lives. It's a fantastic tour.

"We're gonna stretch the tour further, until 2026, because we're not in a hurry," Andreas explained. "We still have a lot of places to go. SEPULTURA went everywhere during 40 years of history. It's, like, almost 80 countries that we've been, and [there are] some places that we've never been before. So we'd like to try to make that happen before we stop."

Kisser also talked about the fact that SEPULTURA is putting together a live album commemorating its last run of shows. The band is recording 40 songs in 40 different cities for what will be a "massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage," according to a statement released by SEPULTURA last December.

Andreas told Music Interview Corner: "We are recording every show since the start of the tour. Of course, we have a setlist that we are changing a few nights, so we can put songs to build around that recording, but it's going great. Technology today allowed us to record every night, so I've be listening to some of the shows and the energy is there. It's a fantastic sound.

"I'm so excited about this project because SEPULTURA never really had a proper live album," Kisser explained. "We have the Barcelona video and the live in São Paulo, also a DVD, but this is gonna be different times in our tour, from the beginning to the end, in different places, in different cities. But, yeah, [I'm] very excited about it, and it's going great."

Asked if he knows when the new SEPULTURA live album will be released, Andreas said: "Yeah, we're gonna put it out in parts digitally — maybe six, eight songs, every part, every block. And then at the end, when we have the 40 songs chosen and released digitally, we're gonna put out a box set — vinyl, double vinyl, with a lot of pictures and photos. It'll be amazing, like old-school live stuff."

Earlier in the month, Kisser, whose wife Patricia Perissinoto Kisser passed away in July 2022 after a battle with colon cancer, admitted to France's Loud TV that the experience of losing his longtime partner accelerated the decision for SEPULTURA to embark on a farewell tour.

Patricia had just turned 52 years old one day before her death.

Andreas and the couple's three children, Giulia, Yohan and Enzo, announced Patricia's death in a social media post. They wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we have to share that Patricia Perissinoto Kisser passed away this morning. She will remain in our memories forever."

Andreas and Patricia had been together for 32 years after first getting together in 1990. They married in 1994.

In June 2022, Andreas left SEPULTURA's European tour due to what was described at the time as a "family emergency." He was temporarily replaced on the road by Jean Patton of fellow São Paulo, Brazil-based heavy metal act PROJECT46.

SEPULTURA's current lineup comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Greyson Nekrutman.

SEPULTURA kicked off its farewell tour on March 1, 2024 at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The sold-out show marked the band's debut performance with Nekrutman, who previously played with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

