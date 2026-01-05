TYLER BATES Exits MARILYN MANSON's Touring Band: 'I Have Enjoyed Every Minute Performing With My Bandmates'

Tyler Bates has announced his departure from Marilyn Manson's touring band.

Bates — who co-produced and co-wrote Manson's 2015 album "The Pale Emperor", 2017's "Heaven Upside Down" and the singer's latest effort, 2024's "One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1" and has toured with Manson as a guitarist — took to his social media earlier today (Monday, January 5) to write: "Hello, Good People. Every New Year prompts reflection on all that has transpired and what lies ahead. In light of this, I have decided to conclude my time touring with Marilyn Manson to focus on my artist, film, and television projects.

"I have enjoyed every minute working and performing with my bandmates, Gil Sharone, Reba Meyers, and Matt (Piggy D) Montgomery. They are stellar humans on and off stage. I will miss performing with them for the incredible audiences we met around the planet in support of 'One Assassination Under God: Chapter One'.

"I'm stepping away, but I will be actively supporting the upcoming release of 'Chapter Two', my fourth album with Manson, which I believe is our finest work together.

"I wish M, the band, and the crew the best of success and good times moving forward.

"Thank you, the fans, for your loyalty and support of our new music and performances. I wish you all the very best for a fantastic and peaceful 2026. TB"

The follow-up to 2020's "We Are Chaos", "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1" featured Bates on guitar, bass, guitarviol and keyboards, and former THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN member Gil Sharone on drums.

Joining Manson, Bates and Sharone in the singer's most recent touring band were CODE ORANGE guitarist Reba Meyers and former ROB ZOMBIE bassist Matt Montgomery (a.k.a. Piggy D.).

Bates, a film composer best known for his scores for such blockbusters as "Atomic Blonde" and "John Wick" and "Guardians Of The Galaxy" flicks, originally met Manson through his work on the Showtime series "Californication".

Asked in a 2020 interview with MusicTech what the parallels are between the long and punishing hours of film composition and performing live with artists such as Marilyn Manson, Tyler said: "There's nothing like walking out in front of 50,000 people and playing, especially if it's music you’ve written. I've had the opportunity to do that with Marilyn Manson, which was a lot of fun. The immediacy of live performance is not remotely similar [to film scoring]. However, over the years, having played so many concerts both on my own and in my band, it has definitely honed my improvisational skills."