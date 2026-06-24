ANGRA's Current Lineup Releases Music Video For New Version Of 'Pra Frente Brasil'

Long-running Brazilian metallers ANGRA have released the music video for their new version of "Pra Frente Brasil", a song that has remained part of Brazil's collective memory since the 1970 FIFA World Cup. Re-recorded by the band's current lineup — Alírio Netto, Rafael Bittencourt, Felipe Andreoli, Marcelo Barbosa and Bruno Valverde — the track is now available on ANGRA's YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Mixed by Dennis Ward and edited by Maycon Avelino, the new version renews ANGRA's connection with a song that first became part of the band's history in 2002. At the time, the group transformed the composition into a heavy metal track, bringing it into the world of power, technical musicianship and Brazilian identity that has always defined ANGRA's work.

Originally composed by Miguel Gustavo to support the Brazilian national team during the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, "Pra Frente Brasil" has crossed generations as one of the most recognizable songs in the country's soccer culture. The song became a popular symbol of Brazil's third World Cup title, but it also carries the historical weight of the period in which it was created, during the country's military dictatorship, when it was incorporated into the nationalist rhetoric of the time.

In this new recording, ANGRA revisits the material from the perspective of a different era and lineup. Alírio Netto, Rafael Bittencourt, Felipe Andreoli, Marcelo Barbosa and Bruno Valverde reinterpret the song through the band's current musical approach, preserving its melodic strength while incorporating the sound that has established ANGRA as one of Brazil's most internationally recognized metal bands.

The new version also highlights a recurring characteristic throughout ANGRA's history: the band's ability to bring heavy metal and elements of Brazilian culture together. Across its discography, ANGRA has developed a distinctive musical language by combining power, virtuosity, elaborate arrangements and Brazilian influences, making the choice of "Pra Frente Brasil" especially symbolic within the group's career.

The arrival of "Pra Frente Brasil" comes as ANGRA prepares for an extensive return to the stage. The band has a special schedule planned for 2026, with performances in Brazil, rest of South America, Europe and Asia, including concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Holy Land" and other dates dedicated to different chapters of its career.

ANGRA staged a reunion of the band's "Rebirth" lineup at the 2026 edition of the Bangers Open Air festival on April 26 at Memorial da América Latina in São Paulo. In addition to a performance by ANGRA's most recent lineup — featuring longtime vocalist Fabio Lione, who had fronted ANGRA for 13 years — fans witnessed the long-awaited reunion of the lineup that recorded the "Rebirth" (2001) and "Temple Of Shadows" (2004) LPs, featuring the return of guitarist Kiko Loureiro, singer Eduardo "Edu" Falaschi and drummer Aquiles Priester. ANGRA also introduced its latest addition, Brazilian singer Alírio Netto (ex-SHAMAN, QUEEN EXTRAVAGANZA),who officially replaced Lione last November.

Press photo credit: Marcos Hermes