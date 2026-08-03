Report: SID WILSON's Exit From SLIPKNOT Was 'A Long Time Coming'

TMZ has revealed more information about the apparent firing of longtime SLIPKNOT member Sid Wilson.

On Friday, July 31, TMZ reported that DJ and keyboardist Wilson, 49, had been permanently removed from SLIPKNOT earlier that day, ending his 28-year run with the Iowa-based metallers. The outlet cited a source close to the band with direct knowledge of the situation.

Earlier today, TMZ shared a follow-up report indicating that Sid's exit from SLIPKNOT was "a long time coming" and that the decision to kick him out of the band "came after the group finally had enough of Sid's behavior ... namely, the way he treated his bandmates."

According to TMZ, SLIPKNOT was planning to announce Sid's departure this week, but the band "lost control of the rollout" when TMZ first reported Wilson's dismissal on Friday.

The same day that Wilson's exit from SLIPKNOT was first reported, the band's guitarist Jim Root shared a cryptic Instagram Stories post that appeared to address the reported drama, soundtracked by SLIPKNOT's 2008 song "'Til We Die".

"Don't believe everything you read," Root wrote. "Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there's more information."

Wilson had been a member of SLIPKNOT for nearly three decades, joining in 1998 shortly before the release of the band’s self-titled debut record.

In May 2022, Sid and his now-former fiancée Kelly Osbourne — daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne — announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. Sidney was born in November 2022 and shares both of his parents' last names.

Sid started dating Kelly in 2022, after being good friends for a number of years, and in July 2025, it was announced that Wilson and Osbourne got engaged at BLACK SABBATH's farewell show, just weeks before Ozzy's death.

This past March, it was reported that Kelly and Sid had split. They were said to have quietly ended their engagement weeks earlier according to the Daily Mail. They were last pictured together at the Grammy Awards in February.

As a member of SLIPKNOT, who use numerical stage names, ranging from 0 to 8, Wilson was known as #0, producing sound effects and background noises for the group's music.

Since the 2000s, Wilson had also occasionally toured as under the name DJ Starscream, which derives from the "Transformers" character of the same name.

SLIPKNOT's most recent live performance was at Inkcarceration, a music and tattoo festival in Ohio, in July 2025.