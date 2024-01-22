  • facebook
ANTHRAX, KREATOR And TESTAMENT Announce Fall 2024 European Tour

January 22, 2024

Thrash metal pioneers ANTHRAX and KREATOR will join forces for a European tour this fall. Support on the trek will come from TESTAMENT.

Tickets will be available from Friday, January 26 at 9 a.m. GMT.

ANTHRAX stated: "It's been about four years since we last toured the U.K. and Europe, so these dates are long overdue! And what a lineup — ANTHRAX, KREATOR and TESTAMENT — so much f**king metal! We can't wait to bring the noise to you, and maybe surprise you with a song from our brand new album coming later this year. So get ready to rage friends, this time, we ARE coming!!"

KREATOR stated: "This is possibly the most irresistible thrash package ever put together, the best of the U.S. and Europe in one night! These will be some of our biggest shows in Europe, so we are bringing a huge production and plan to tear it up every show!"

TESTAMENT added: "As 2024 kicks off, we are thrilled to announce plans to wind down the year in epic fashion: By touring with KREATOR and ANTHRAX, two of the mightiest bands who are also great friends. Our first tour with KREATOR was in 2023, and was a perfect fit. Our history with ANTHRAX dates all the way to our earliest years, through some of our favorite tours of the 2010s. 2024 will mark the first time all three bands tour together as a package. So join us as the heaviest sounds from Europe, the East Coast and West Coast come together to unite the world — KREATOR, ANTHRAX and TESTAMENT!"

ANTHRAX and KREATOR 2024 tour with very special guests TESTAMENT:

Nov. 21 - UK - Manchester, O2 Apollo
Nov. 22 - UK - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
Nov. 23 - UK - London, Eventim Apollo
Nov. 25 - IE - Dublin, 3 Arena
Nov. 27 - UK - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Nov. 29 - FR - Paris, Zenith
Nov. 30 - DE - Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Dec. 01 - DE - Munich, Zenith
Dec. 03 - LU - Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal
Dec. 04 - CH - Zurich, Halle 622
Dec. 06 - IT - Milan, Alcatraz
Dec. 07 - DE - Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
Dec. 08 - DE - Berlin, Verti Music Hall
Dec. 10 - HU - Budapest, Barba Negra
Dec. 11 - PL - Katowice, Spodek
Dec. 13 - DE - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
Dec. 14 - DE - Hamburg, Edel Optics Arena
Dec. 15 - NL - Den Bosch, Mainstage

