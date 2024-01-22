THE BLACK CROWES Announce 2024 'Happiness Bastards' North American And European Tour

THE BLACK CROWES Announce 2024 'Happiness Bastards' North American And European TourJanuary 22, 2024
Fresh off the heels of announcing their first album in 15 years, "Happiness Bastards", legendary rock band THE BLACK CROWES today announced their 2024 headline tour — set to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe this spring in support of their forthcoming studio album.
The "Happiness Bastards" tour will kick off at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on April 2, making stops in major markets, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, New York, and Boston, before ending the North American run in Philadelphia on May 7 at The Met Philadelphia.
The "Happiness Bastards" tour international run will begin May 14 in Manchester, U.K., at the O2 Apollo, making stops in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Berlin and more before wrapping up the expansive tour on June 9 in Mérida at the Stone & Music festival. Presales for the "Happiness Bastards" tour start on Tuesday, January 23 and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local.
"Happiness Bastards" is set for worldwide release on March 15 via the band's Silver Arrow Records. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, "Happiness Bastards" is THE BLACK CROWES' tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from Grammy-nominated superstar Lainey Wilson.
Alongside the album announcement, the band unveiled the riff-ripping lead single "Wanting And Waiting", an exhilarating taste of what's to come with the signature flair and attitude of one of this generation's most vital rock bands.
Frontman Chris Robinson said: "Hope everybody is ready to rock & roll with us on the 'Happiness Bastards' tour this spring! We're excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear!"
"Happiness Bastards" 2024 tour dates:
North America
April 2, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
April 3, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
April 5, 2024 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
April 6, 2024 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 8, 2024 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
April 10, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
April 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
April 13, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
April 15, 2024 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall
April 16, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 19, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 20, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
April 23, 2024 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
April 24, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
April 27, 2024 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
April 28, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 30, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
May 1, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
May 3, 2024 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
May 4, 2024 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
May 7, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
Europe
May 14, 2024 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
May 15, 2024 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
May 17, 2024 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
May 18, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls
May 21, 2024 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
May 22, 2024 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
May 24, 2024 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia
May 27, 2024 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano
May 29, 2024 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper
May 30, 2024 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle
June 1, 2024 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall
June 4, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen
June 5-8, 2024 - Sölvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival**
June 9, 2024 - Mérida, ES - Stone & Music Festival
** Festival date
THE BLACK CROWES released an acoustic collection called "Croweology" in 2010. An EP, "1972" — a collection of covers — arrived in May 2022.
Joining Chris and Rich in THE BLACK CROWES' most recent touring lineup were returning bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar.
In celebration of the culmination of their 2021-22 reunion tour, THE BLACK CROWES released "The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live", an ode to the band reuniting and following an epic two-year anniversary tour with over 100 dates worldwide.
A deluxe reissue of "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" arrived on December 1, 2023. The set included previously unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a live performance from 1993 at Houston's Sam Houston Coliseum.
THE BLACK CROWES' debut album, 1990's "Shake Your Money Maker", was re-released in multi-formats sets in February 2021 through UMe/American Recordings. The album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels" and a cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle", has sold over five million copies.
