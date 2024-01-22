THE BLACK CROWES Announce 2024 'Happiness Bastards' North American And European Tour

Fresh off the heels of announcing their first album in 15 years, "Happiness Bastards", legendary rock band THE BLACK CROWES today announced their 2024 headline tour — set to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe this spring in support of their forthcoming studio album.

The "Happiness Bastards" tour will kick off at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on April 2, making stops in major markets, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, New York, and Boston, before ending the North American run in Philadelphia on May 7 at The Met Philadelphia.

The "Happiness Bastards" tour international run will begin May 14 in Manchester, U.K., at the O2 Apollo, making stops in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Berlin and more before wrapping up the expansive tour on June 9 in Mérida at the Stone & Music festival. Presales for the "Happiness Bastards" tour start on Tuesday, January 23 and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local.

"Happiness Bastards" is set for worldwide release on March 15 via the band's Silver Arrow Records. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, "Happiness Bastards" is THE BLACK CROWES' tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from Grammy-nominated superstar Lainey Wilson.

Alongside the album announcement, the band unveiled the riff-ripping lead single "Wanting And Waiting", an exhilarating taste of what's to come with the signature flair and attitude of one of this generation's most vital rock bands.

Frontman Chris Robinson said: "Hope everybody is ready to rock & roll with us on the 'Happiness Bastards' tour this spring! We're excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear!"

"Happiness Bastards" 2024 tour dates:

North America

April 2, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

April 3, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

April 5, 2024 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

April 6, 2024 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 8, 2024 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

April 10, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

April 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

April 13, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

April 15, 2024 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

April 16, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 19, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 20, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

April 23, 2024 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

April 24, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

April 27, 2024 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

April 28, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 30, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

May 1, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

May 3, 2024 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

May 4, 2024 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

May 7, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

Europe

May 14, 2024 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

May 15, 2024 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

May 17, 2024 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

May 18, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

May 21, 2024 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

May 22, 2024 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

May 24, 2024 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia

May 27, 2024 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

May 29, 2024 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper

May 30, 2024 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle

June 1, 2024 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

June 4, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen

June 5-8, 2024 - Sölvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival**

June 9, 2024 - Mérida, ES - Stone & Music Festival

** Festival date

THE BLACK CROWES released an acoustic collection called "Croweology" in 2010. An EP, "1972" — a collection of covers — arrived in May 2022.

Joining Chris and Rich in THE BLACK CROWES' most recent touring lineup were returning bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar.

In celebration of the culmination of their 2021-22 reunion tour, THE BLACK CROWES released "The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live", an ode to the band reuniting and following an epic two-year anniversary tour with over 100 dates worldwide.

A deluxe reissue of "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" arrived on December 1, 2023. The set included previously unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a live performance from 1993 at Houston's Sam Houston Coliseum.

THE BLACK CROWES' debut album, 1990's "Shake Your Money Maker", was re-released in multi-formats sets in February 2021 through UMe/American Recordings. The album, fueled by singles "Jealous Again", "Twice As Hard", "She Talks To Angels" and a cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle", has sold over five million copies.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin