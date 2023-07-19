ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO And Wife Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations are in order for ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello and his wife Teresa, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on July 18.

On Tuesday, Bello took to his Instagram to share a photo of him and his wife — the same picture that he posted on the couple's 24th anniversary in July 2022 — and he included the following message: "Happy 25th anniversary to us!! #silveranniversary #lowkey #goodvibes #metal"

Back in 2014, Bello told Cutter of Envision Radio Networks' "Hangar 19" podcast about Teresa: "My wife, from day one, she's always been the love of my life. Not to get mushy and stuff, but it just works, and I'm happy with that."

Frank and Teresa share a son, Brandon, who turned 17 this past May.

Bello released a memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", in October 2021 via Rare Bird. The foreword to the book was written by KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons.

Born into a family of five, Frank grew up in difficult circumstances. His father abandoned his wife and children, and Frank's mother moved heaven and earth to keep them fed and educated. Left with no male role model, Frank found inspiration in heavy metal bass players, following their example and forging a career with ANTHRAX from his early teens — first as a roadie, and then as the group's bass player.

"I have great, strong women in my life," Bello told Billboard. "My grandmother, my mother, my aunts; just beautiful people that I cherish to this day. As far as fatherhood, I want to show this is how not to do it. I experienced that. I don't want people to go through that. This is what happens when abandonment happens and [made] the hole I have in my gut, my heart. Thankfully, metal was filling that gap for me. Something had to make me feel better. [It was] the community of metal because we all bonded behind our uniforms, our leather jackets, all that stuff. It was something to belong to. It was so helpful to me."

International stardom came Frank's way by the mid-to-late 1980s, when he was still in his early twenties, but tragedy struck in 1996 when his brother Anthony was murdered in New York. Although the case went to trial, the suspected killer was released without charge after a witness, intimidated by violent elements, withdrew his testimony.

Bello's mother Rose died this past April.

Rosie was the older sister of ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, who enlisted Frank to join the band in 1984.