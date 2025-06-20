ANTHRAX's FRANK BELLO Is Working With LIVING COLOUR On New Music: 'It Is Sounding Great'

ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello recently joined host Mark Strigl live on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (Channel 38) for an in-depth conversation that covered everything from the band's upcoming music to his involvement in Ozzy Osbourne's final bow, "Back To The Beginning".

The live broadcast aired on Tuesday, July 17, and featured not only Strigl's questions but also calls from listeners. During the interview, Bello discussed ANTHRAX's current work in the studio, their upcoming performances, and revealed exciting new details about Ozzy's farewell show. He confirmed that in addition to playing with ANTHRAX, he's been invited to join several all-star supergroups set to perform during the historic event on July 5.

Bello also surprised fans with news about a new collaboration, saying: "I have more songs that I want to get out but I'm also writing with other people too. I am currently writing with LIVING COLOUR. I have been in the studio with them. We did two great sessions so far. We will probably do another one in August. It is sounding great. Their new music is killer. I'm so psyched about it and to be a part of that."

The full interview is now available on demand via the SiriusXM app.

Frank played his first show with ANTHRAX in nearly a year and a half on October 12, 2024 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

Bello and ANTHRAX were supposed to perform at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 27, 2024, but their show ended up being canceled due to severe weather.

Prior to Aftershock, Bello last played with ANTHRAX in May 2023 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In April 2024 and early May 2024, Bello sat out ANTHRAX's South American tour as well as two U.S. festival dates due to "personal reasons." Filling in on those shows was ANTHRAX founding member and original bassist Dan Lilker, marking his first appearance with the band in 40 years. Lilker, who co-wrote and played on ANTHRAX's debut album "Fistful Of Metal", was also a member of STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante and guitarist Scott Ian.

Bello played bass for Norwegian black metal veterans SATYRICON for the band's summer 2024 European festival appearances, including Hellfest in France and Tons Of Rock in Norway.

Frank released a memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", in October 2021 via Rare Bird. The foreword to the book was written by KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons.