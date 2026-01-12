DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT: 'PAUL RODGERS Is Indeed One Of The Greatest Rock Vocalists Of All Time'

DEF LEPPARD's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen are among the musicians who appear on "Can't Get Enough: A Tribute To Bad Company" — the first-ever official BAD COMPANY tribute album, honoring one of rock's most iconic bands as they celebrate their long-overdue induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and 50-plus-year career.

Elliott and Collen deliver a beautiful reinvention of BAD COMPANY's "Seagull". Bringing a powerful, emotionally charged edge to the classic, it features one of the U.K.'s greatest-ever rock bands, and huge BAD COMPANY fans, alongside original BAD COMPANY members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke.

In the video below, Elliott and Collen discuss their admiration for BAD COMPANY, with Phil saying: "Paul Rodgers's voice, he could pretty much do anything he wanted. He's got one of those classic archetype voices that you want. He was one of those early blues rock singers that everyone tried to emulate. So I think you would listen to him. You'd listen to the stories he would tell. So that's why it would put that over. And they were cool. That was the thing about them. FREE were really cool when they came out, and BAD COMPANY just pushed that even a little bit further. So, there was a coolness factor to it as well. And his voice just slayed it."

Joe added: "Paul Rodgers is indeed one of the greatest rock vocalists of all time, and the reason for that is he's not inspired by rock. He was inspired by R&B. If you talk to Paul Rodgers, he'll tell you that the people he grew up listening to was Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, and he turned it into rock. People like me from the next generation down, we sang rock influenced by rock, so it was always gonna be more second generation. I took absolutely nothing except admiration from Paul Rodgers because I don't have anything like his voice. He's a soul singer. I'm not. I can sing a Paul Rodgers song — in fact, I've sung a couple. I did 'Little Bit Of Love' by FREE on [DEF LEPPARD's] 'Yeah!' album. In fact, Paul really likes our version of that. And, of course, more recently, 'Seagull' for this BAD COMPANY tribute album, which is coincidentally called 'Can't Get Enough'. So massive amounts of admiration. Stage presence — I actually thought his stage presence when he was fronting QUEEN was more extravagant than he ever was in BAD CO, 'cause he occasionally played guitar and more so than any footage I ever saw of FREE. So, again, but two different styles, I didn't really take anything from it other than I just admired it."

Released last October via Primary Wave Music, "Can't Get Enough: A Tribute To Bad Company" features legendary and contemporary artists from rock, country and Americana — genres deeply influenced by BAD COMPANY — including Hardy, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, Joe Elliott and Phil Collen from DEF LEPPARD, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, Charley Crockett, HALESTORM, BLACKBERRY SMOKE, THE STRUTS, DIRTY HONEY and BLACK STONE CHERRY, offering fresh takes on the band's iconic songs.

BAD COMPANY was founded by Mick Ralphs and Paul Rodgers in 1973.