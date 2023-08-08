Original SLIPKNOT And MUSHROOMHEAD Singers Guest On New Single From KAOSIS

Anders Colsefni and Jeffrey Nothing, the original singers from SLIPKNOT and MUSHROOMHEAD, respectively, are the featured guests on "Breaking The Fallen", the new single from the New Zealand act KAOSIS.

"Breaking The Fallen" is a progressive nu-metal track that features Anders delivering gut-wrenching gutturals and an empowering spoken-word bridge section while Nothing delivers a soaring call-and-response chorus with his trademark melodic aggression. The two fierce voices complement and contrast, together creating a deeply visceral and unnerving experience.

The seed of this particular musical collaboration was conceived back in 2014 for the MUSHROOMHEAD release "The Righteous And The Butterfly". However, due to scheduling issues the feature never happened.

Anders said: "Jeff and I looked at doing this years ago, but it was Xen and the KAOSIS mob that made it all possible. Jeff is a great vocalist and it was awesome to finally work with him."

The video for "Breaking The Fallen" draws its inspiration from 1980s cyberpunk classics and was shot entirely on greenscreen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Xen, the band's singer and director is a huge "Robocop" fan and he brought this passion for the film to the video.

When asked what the song is about, Xen said: "'Breaking The Fallen' is about perseverance through trauma to become a stronger and more resilient human."

"Breaking The Fallen" also features turntables by DJ Storm who is most recognized for his work with Eminem, PUBLIC ENEMY and Ice-T. Storm adds an aggressive layer of golden-era scratching to the soundscape.

"Breaking The Fallen" is a feature single from KAOSIS's upcoming sophomore record, "We Are The Future". The effort features Jeremiah Stratton (AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE, (HED) P.E.) on drums and Peredur Ap Gwynedd (PENDULUM) on guitar.

KAOSIS also worked with some hugely influential studio personnel on "We Are The Future". The amp engineering was handled by Logan Mader (ex-MACHINE HEAD, SOULFLY),who has previously worked with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, GOJIRA and FEAR FACTORY. The cinematic samples were produced by the world-renowned Boom Library team members of Sebastian Johnson ("Dark Knight", "Godzilla", "Pacific Rim" and "Prometheus") and Michael Schwendler ("Mortal Kombat X" and "Elder Scrolls").

"We Are The Future" was mastered by Howie Weinberg who has 21 Grammy Awards to his name and has mastered the biggest names in metal and rock, including NIRVANA's "Nevermind", DEFTONES' "White Pony", METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets", SLAYER's "Reign In Blood", PANTERA's "Cowboys From Hell" and LIMP BIZKIT's "Significant Other".

"Breaking The Fallen" is available on all platforms courtesy of Blood Blast Records.

Colefsni and Reavis will team up with KAOSIS for the Australasian "Numetal Mayhem" tour in October. Colsefni will perform SLIPKNOT's independently released debut effort "Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat." in full on the trek.

Tour dates:

Oct. 11 - Sydney, Australia @ Crowbar

Oct. 12 - Adelaide, Australia @ Enigma Bar

Oct. 13 - Melbourne, Australia @ Bendigo Hotel

Oct. 14 - Brisbane, Australia @ Mansfield Tavern

Oct. 15 - Goldcoast, Australia @ Mo's Desert Clubhouse

Oct. 16 - Toowoomba, Australia @ Irish Club Hotel

Oct. 18 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Neck Of The Woods

Oct. 19 - Taranaki, New Zealand @ 8 Bar Pool And Darts

Oct. 20 - Wellington, New Zealand @ Valhalla

Oct. 21 - Christchurch, New Zealand @ The Embankment

Oct. 22 - Queenstown, New Zealand @ Yonder

Oct. 23 - Dunedin, New Zealand @ Dive

Colsefni, bassist Paul Gray, drummer Joey Jordison and percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan first performed under the name SLIPKNOT in April 1996 at the Safari Club in Des Moines. Not long after, Mick Thomson and Craig Jones joined the band and the trajectory of modern metal was changed forever.