ARCH ENEMY Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour With FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, BAEST And THROWN INTO EXILE

Swedish/Canadian/American extreme metal titans ARCH ENEMY have announced a spring 2025 North American tour. The massive trek will kick off on April 14 in San Diego and run through May 16 in Atlanta, including several stops in Canada. All dates are listed below, along with key spring festival appearances, such as Sonic Temple and Welcome To Rockville.

"We can't wait to reconnect with our amazing North American fans this spring," says ARCH ENEMY's founding guitarist Michael Amott. "We're bringing FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, BAEST and THROWN INTO EXILE along for the ride. Prepare for an unforgettable night of pure metal mayhem. See you soon!"

ARCH ENEMY on tour with FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, BAEST and THROWN INTO EXILE:

April 14 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

April 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

April 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

April 18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

April 19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

April 20 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

April 22 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

April 23 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

April 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

April 26 - Denver, CO - Summit

April 28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 29 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

April 30 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

May 02 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

May 03 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

May 06 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 08 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia*

May 09 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 10 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

May 11 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple**

May 13 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground***

May 15 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville**

May 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade***

May 18 - Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest**

* No FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY but featuring MARTYR

** Festival appearance

***No BAEST

ARCH ENEMY's twelfth studio album, "Blood Dynasty", will arrive on March 28, 2025 via Century Media Records.

ARCH ENEMY's 2024 European co-headline tour, "Rising From The North", with IN FLAMES, wrapped up on November 5 in Helsinki, Finland.

Michael stated about "Blood Dynasty": "This new album pushes the boundaries of what we've done before — it's everything you've come to expect from this band, and then some! We can't wait for you to hear it and feel the energy we've poured into every track. Welcome to the 'Blood Dynasty'!"

Next to the limited deluxe editions that feature two exclusive bonus tracks, fans can direct their attention to the limited liquid blood vinyl that is exclusively available in the band stores and limited to 666 copies.

Issued in July 2024, the "Dream Stealer" single marked ARCH ENEMY's first new music since the release of the "Deceivers" album, which came out in August 2022.

"Dream Stealer" was mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios. The accompanying music video was directed and produced by Patric Ullaeus.

Four months ago, Amott told Pulp Magazine about "Dream Stealer" and ARCH ENEMY's plans for new music: "We've been staying busy for sure and are really focused on writing and recording new stuff in between the touring we're doing. I'm kind of always coming up with new musical and lyrical ideas though — I just keep going as it's what I enjoy doing anyway. Making music is a natural process, and it's pretty much a daily thing, so it can be hard to pinpoint exactly when everything was conceived. I do, however, actually remember that the initial seed for 'Dream Stealer' was written during a songwriting session I did with Daniel [Erlandsson, drums] in Los Angeles, California, two years ago, and then it's been rearranged and updated a lot till it reached its final state that you're now hearing."

Asked if it was a conscious decision to go back to the "classic ARCH ENEMY" direction and approach with "Dream Stealer", Amott said: "I've seen some seriously great feedback from the fans, and that's always very encouraging, of course. Personally, I don't know if I’d necessarily say 'Dream Stealer' is a throwback to the sound of the past, but I get what they mean — the song has the energy and speed that is very exciting and infectious. Maybe there is a hint of vintage ARCH ENEMY in there, and why not? I'm looking forward to playing it live on stage — I think it is going to be intense as hell."

ARCH ENEMY played its first concert with new guitarist Joey Concepcion on April 24, 2024 at Musinsa Garage in Seoul, South Korea. The show was part of ARCH ENEMY's 2024 Asian tour.

In December 2023, ARCH ENEMY announced that it had "amicably" parted ways with longtime guitarist Jeff Loomis.

Jeff, who was the main songwriter in his previous group, NEVERMORE, joined ARCH ENEMY in late 2014, but was not involved in the writing for the latter act's last two albums, 2017's "Will To Power" and the aforementioned "Deceivers".

ARCH ENEMY is:

Alissa White-Gluz - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitar

Joey Concepcion - Guitar

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums

Photo credit: Katja Kuhl