ARCH ENEMY's ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Opens Up About Her Relationship With MISFITS' DOYLE WOLFGANG VON FRANKENSTEIN

During a recent appearance on the "In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie" podcast, ARCH ENEMY singer Alissa White-Gluz spoke about the challenges of maintaining a strong relationship with her longtime boyfriend, MISFITS guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, when both of them spend so much time on the road. The 37-year-old frontwoman said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wouldn't say I'm qualified to be a relationship coach by any means, but I think that a lot of it comes down to just having your goals aligned; the people in the relationship have to have their goals aligned. And we definitely do.

"I remember when I was a teenager and just starting to get into bands, you do that thing with your bros in the band, and you're, like, 'All right. Bands before everything — before girlfriends, before boyfriends, before school, before work. Bands before everything,'" she continued. "And I committed to that and I never broke away from it, essentially. I just said, 'Any opportunity that I can get with music, I have to take it a thousand percent,' and I'm still like that. And I also encourage Doyle to be like that, because I think that his band DOYLE is really good — really, really good. It's, like super-good music. And I'm saying that — of course I'm biased, but the thing is I heard his band when I met him, and I wasn't with him yet and I already liked it. So I thought it was a good band before I had a reason to think it was a good band. So I want his band to succeed. I want people to go to their shows. I want him to do well. I love when he plays MISFITS shows and it's a sold-out arena."

Alissa added: "So even though it's tough 'cause we don't see each other that much, I'm happy that he's getting to work and I'm happy that I get to work. And so it's not super easy, but it's worked for the past almost decade, so I guess it's fine. [Laughs]"

Back in 2014, Doyle, 58, who was previously married to former pro wrestler Stephanie Bellars (a.k.a. Gorgeous George),told Revolver magazine that he and Alissa met when "I was doing the DANZIG tour [in 2013] and she was on the first leg with her old band [THE AGONIST]. I met her the first day and I couldn't think anymore — still can't. She's the Queen Beast of metal! It's the way she sings — nobody can out-beast her."

That same year, Doyle told the San Antonio Metal Music Examiner that he and Alissa "cried" when she first landed the gig as the frontwoman of ARCH ENEMY. "She told me, and she was crying when she told me. I'm like, 'Is that bad?' She said, [Doyle adopts a higher-pitched voice] 'No, it's great. That's my favorite band.' Then when they did the announcement, she had to change all her social media (statuses) in the kitchen, and she said, 'Don't talk to me 'till I'm done with this.' She was hyperventilating while she was changing it all. She was, like [Doyle makes hyperventilating sounds]. Shut the computer, got up and went in the back, came back, and she started crying for, like, 20 minutes."

White-Gluz was announced as the new singer of ARCH ENEMY in March 2014. She later said that getting fired from THE AGONIST was "the worst betrayal" she has ever felt in her life and vowed to never speak to her former bandmates again.

It was announced in September 2016 that the ARCH ENEMY frontwoman had signed a deal with Napalm Records for the release of her first solo disc, which will feature contributions and collaborations with past and present members of ARCH ENEMY and KAMELOT, as well as Doyle.

ARCH ENEMY's latest album, "Deceivers", arrived in August via Century Media Records.