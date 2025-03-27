ONSLAUGHT Releases Thrashed-Up Version Of MOTÖRHEAD's 'Iron Fist' From Upcoming 'Origins Of Aggression' Album

2025 is a definite milestone in the career of U.K. thrashers ONSLAUGHT, recalling their roots and their iconic debut album, which saw the light of day in 1985. Comprised on two discs, the group will now release a career-inspiring album titled "Origins Of Aggression" on May 23, 2025 through their new label home, Reigning Phoenix Music. Disc one features a fine selection of ten re-recorded tracks from ONSLAUGHT's early days (1982-1989),while disc two presents a colorful bouquet of cover versions of punk and metal songs that lead fans through the range of bands — from the DEAD KENNEDYS, THE EXPLOITED and DISCHARGE to JUDAS PRIEST, BLACK SABBATH and beyond — defining the group's sound. Also to be found on the second part of the album will be ONSLAUGHT's adaption of "Iron Fist", originally written and performed by MOTÖRHEAD, which is the first single off the forthcoming effort.

ONSLAUGHT founding guitarist and songwriter Nige Rockett, the sole remaining member from the band's original lineup, states: "What true metalhead doesn't love MOTÖRHEAD? And we weren't any different.

"In the early beginnings, I was still very much a novice on guitar and it was Lemmy, Phil and Eddie that really drove our band in the metal direction from our hardcore punk roots. Myself, I actually learnt the whole 'Live At Hammersmith' album — including all the solos — and it greatly improved my personal playing and knowledge of the guitar. It was a real learning curve for ONSLAUGHT and we would always jam the tracks at rehearsal and even sometimes live.

"So, the reason we chose 'Iron Fist', apart from it being one of their heaviest, most aggressive songs, is that we got to tour with MOTÖRHEAD on the 'Orgasmatron' tour in Europe 1987. We arrived at the Zurich venue, the first show for us, just as MOTÖRHEAD were about to start soundcheck. Lemmy struts out on the stage, stamps his foot four times and they crash into 'Iron Fist'... WTAF... IT BLEW US ALL CLEAN AWAY... I'd never witnessed anything like it and that moment will never be forgotten and changed our lives as a band."

Accompanied by a powerful music video, the single amplifies ONSLAUGHT's trademark intensity and relentless energy. This ferocious cover is a nod to the band's punk and metal roots, capturing the spirit of rebellion which is still running through their DNA.

"Origins Of Aggression" track listing:

Disc 1

01. Thermonuclear Devastation Of The

02. Black Horse Of Famine

03. Angels Of Death

04. Power From Hell

05. Metal Forces

06. Let There Be Death

07. Fight With The Beast

08. Thrash Till The Death

09. In Search Of Sanity

10. Shellshock

Disc 2

01. Iron Fist [by MOTÖRHEAD]

02. Holiday In Cambodia [by DEAD KENNEDYS]

03. A Look At Tomorrow [by DISCHARGE]

04. U.K. 82 [by THE EXPLOITED]

05. Freewheel Burning [by JUDAS PRIEST]

06. Wardance [by KILLING JOKE]

07. Give Me Fire [by GBH]

08. State Violence State Control [by DISCHARGE]

09. Holidays In The Sun [by SEX PISTOLS]

10. Emotional Blackmail [by UK SUBS]

11. War Pigs [by BLACK SABBATH]

12. Drunk With Power [by DISCHARGE]

ONSLAUGHT's contribution to the thrash metal genre cannot be overstated: from their debut album "Power From Hell" (1985),which is being honored with this new release, to their celebrated performances across the globe, they remain an untouchable force in the world of heavy metal. With over 40 years of history, the quintet has steadily continued to evolve, delivering relentless riffs and neck-breaking anthems, and cementing their place as pioneers of the British thrash scene.

The metal world can additionally look forward to ONSLAUGHT's 2025 world tour, where the band will promote "Origins Of Aggression" and celebrate the 40th "Power From Hell" anniversary — including stops in Europe, the USA, Mexico, and Australia — and expect more exciting news in the near future.

Nige made his return to the live stage with ONSLAUGHT in January after a three-year absence following a long battle with illness. His first appearance back was on the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise.

Rockett has endured a number of cancer removal operations, chemotherapy as well as two spinal operations — upper and lower spine — during his forced hiatus, with both conditions now thankfully in full remission/recovery and continuing to heal.

ONSLAUGHT's latest album, "Generation Antichrist", came out in August 2020 via AFM Records. It was the first ONSLAUGHT LP to feature new vocalist Dave Garnett, who replaced longtime singer Sy Keeler.

Garnett made his live debut with ONSLAUGHT at the House Of Metal festival in Umeå, Sweden in February 2020.

ONSLAUGHT announced Keeler's departure in April 2020, explaining in a statement that "some things simply aren't sustainable year after year due to the nature of the modern-day music industry."

ONSLAUGHT is one of the most ferocious, explosive and controversial metal bands ever to come out of the U.K. The group released three now-legendary albums in the 1980s — "Power From Hell", "The Force" and "In Search of Sanity" — and became a major influence for many metal generations to follow.

Since reforming in 2005, ONSLAUGHT has performed countless shows in no less than 70 different countries across the globe, earning themselves the reputation as one of the very best live acts in the metal scene today. ONSLAUGHT also has the enviable kudos of being the first international thrash band to perform in Vietnam and Lebanon.

Five critically acclaimed albums were released between 2007 and 2015 — "Killing Peace", "Live Damnation", "Sounds Of Violence", "VI" and "Live At The Slaughterhouse" — with millions of streams between them.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning engineer Daniel Bergstrand (MESHUGGAH, IN FLAMES, BEHEMOTH),"Generation Antichrist" gathered huge international acclaim, with many renowned rock and metal pundits declaring it the album of the year.

ONSLAUGHT is:

David Garnett - vocals, guitars

Nige Rockett - guitars

Wayne Dorman - guitars

Jeff Williams - bass

James Perry - drums

Photo credit: Korey Rockett and Karen George