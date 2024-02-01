ARCH ENEMY's 'The Eagle Flies Alone' Music Video Surpasses 100 Million Views On YouTube

ARCH ENEMY's music video for the song "The Eagle Flies Alone", which was originally released in 2017, has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. The clip was directed by Patric Ullaeus of Revolver Film Company, who has previously worked with DIMMU BORGIR, LACUNA COIL, IN FLAMES, SONIC SYNDICATE and KAMELOT, among others.

Ullaeus took to his social media to write: "I'm thrilled to share some great news: the music video for 'The Eagle Flies Alone' by ARCH ENEMY, a project I had the privilege to direct, film, and edit, has now reached over 100 million views on YouTube!

"This milestone is more than just a number to us," he continued. "It's a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion that went into creating something we hoped would resonate with fans around the world. Seeing this level of engagement and appreciation is incredibly rewarding.

"A huge thank you to ARCH ENEMY for trusting me with their vision, and to every single person who watched, liked, and shared the video," Ullaeus added. "Your support means the world to us and fuels us to keep creating. Let's keep the momentum going! Here's to hitting the next milestone together ARCH ENEMY."

ARCH ENEMY added in separate post: "THANK YOU for 100 MILLION views on 'The Eagle Flies Alone'. We appreciate your support. See you on the road in 2024."

"The Eagle Flies Alone" is taken from ARCH ENEMY's "Will To Power" album, which was released in September 2017.

When "The Eagle Flies Alone" video was first made available, guitarist and band leader Michael Amott commented: "Strangely enough, this is a song I wrote in sunny Mexico [in 2016], but fear not — ARCH ENEMY hasn't gone mariachi on you! On the contrary, this song is steeped in classic metal and melancholic Scandinavian atmosphere. Lyrically, this is an anthemic warcry to all fellow individualists around the heavy metal world. We shot the video with our director Patric Ullaeus in Sweden on the coldest outdoor shoot I can recall ever doing! The end result was totally worth it; it turned out beautifully. I guess sometimes you really have to suffer for the art!"

"Will To Power" marked the second ARCH ENEMY album since the departure of longtime singer Angela Gossow and addition of Alissa White-Gluz. It was also the first ARCH ENEMY disc to feature guitarist Jeff Loomis, who joined the band in late 2014.

In December, ARCH ENEMY "amicably" parted ways with Loomis and replaced him with recruited Joey Concepcion. Joey previously filled in for Jeff on a couple of European festival shows back in 2018.

Jeff, who was the main songwriter in his previous group, NEVERMORE, was not involved in the writing for ARCH ENEMY's last two albums, "Will To Power" and 2022's "Deceivers".