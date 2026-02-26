U.K. Thrashers TORANAGA UK Announce New Single 'Crash And Burn'

Back in the late 1980s TORANAGA were one of the prime movers on the U.K. thrash metal scene, leading the pack alongside the likes of SABBAT, ONSLAUGHT and XENTRIX. Two acclaimed albums — "Bastard Ballads", released on Peaceville Records, and "God's Gift", released on Chrysalis Records — and live shows with an array of legendary bands, including MANOWAR, VENOM and SAXON, should have seen TORANAGA rising to dizzying heights. However, fate and misfortune intervened and the band slipped into a lengthy hiatus. There was a brief rebirth under the name THE BASTARD SON OF TORANAGA, with the punishing "Righteous Retribution" album emerging in 2013, but this incarnation soon dissolved. It was 2024 before a new TORANAGA lineup was unveiled, under the name TORANAGA UK, led, as ever, by indefatigable vocalist Mark Duffy. A superb EP, "A New Order", was released in 2025 and TORANAGA UK are not about to retreat quietly back into the darkness. Since their return, the band has toured with ONSLAUGHT, XENTRIX and RIOT CITY and performed at prestigious festivals like Headbangers Open Air, Helicon and HRH Spring Break — and underlining the fact that they are here to stay, TORANAGA UK are starting 2026 with a bang, unleashing explosive new single, "Crash And Burn".

Built upon crisp, incisive riffing that cuts like a blade, with Mark Duffy's distinctive vocals leading the charge — the power, range, accuracy and character of his voice undiminished — "Crash And Burn" is another finely crafted song that shows just how much TORANAGA UK have to offer. Measured, controlled, performed with masterful poise, "Crash And Burn" builds to a fierce conclusion. There's a depth of melody, the kind of songcraft that only comes with experience, some stunning lead guitar work and an incendiary chorus. Steeped in the roots and traditions of the band, but also driving forwards with a force and intensity that never looks back, "Crash And Burn" is a great addition to the proud TORANAGA legacy and a torch lighting the way to exciting times to come.

Produced and mixed by composer Steve Kilpatrick, known for his work on feature films and BBC dramas as well as the TORANAGA UK EP "A New Order", "Crash And Burn" sounds bright and vibrant while packing a heavyweight punch and some vicious teeth. For fans of cultured thrash and hard-hitting metal TORANAGA UK are the band you've been looking for — and there's no better place to start than with "Crash And Burn", with its high-impact artwork specially designed by band drummer Toby Wallace.

Look for the "Crash And Burn" single on all major digital music platforms from March 1 and expect to see TORANAGA UK on festival stages throughout 2026.