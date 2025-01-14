ARCHITECTS Share Music Video For New Single 'Blackhole'

British metalcore giants ARCHITECTS have released "Blackhole", the fourth single from their upcoming studio album, "The Sky, The Earth & All Between", due on February 28, 2025 via Epitaph Records.

Paired with a jaw-dropping, cinematic music video shot on location in California, "Blackhole" is as visually striking as it is sonically explosive.

Frontman Sam Carter shares: "So excited to have 'Blackhole' out. It's one of my favorite songs from the album. The video is equally as intense as the song. We filmed the video at such a wild location and we really are at the top of those buildings that you see. This is ARCHITECTS at our most ferocious."

The single marks the next chapter in the lead-up to "The Sky, The Earth & All Between", following the hard-hitting anthems "Whiplash", "Curse" and "Seeing Red". These tracks have already ignited a frenzy among fans and earned the band praise, including spots on the "Most Anticipated Albums Of 2025" lists from the likes of Alternative Press, Kerrang!, Revolver, and Idobi. If these first four single singles are any indication, this album is shaping up to be a defining moment for ARCHITECTS.

Since dropping their critically acclaimed 2022 album "The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit", ARCHITECTS have cemented their position as one of the U.K.'s most vital rock bands. The past year has seen the band dominate stages worldwide, from being personally tapped by METALLICA to join their tour, to blowing minds at Download festival 2023 and headlining Bloodstock Open Air festival. This summer, they're set to continue their takeover with select dates supporting LINKIN PARK on their world tour.

"The Sky, The Earth & All Between" track listing:

01. Elegy

02. Whiplash

03. Blackhole

04. Everything Ends

05. Brain Dead (feat. House Of Protection)

06. Evil Eyes

07. Landmines

08. Judgement Day (feat. Amira Elfeky)

09. Broken Mirror

10. Curse

11. Seeing Red

12. Chandelier

Photo credit: Ed Mason