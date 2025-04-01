Ex-MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL On OZZY OSBOURNE's Final Concert: 'It Is Gonna Be Amazing'

In a new interview with the "Everblack" podcast, former MOTÖRHEAD and current PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS guitarist Phil Campbell was asked about BLACK SABBATH's upcoming reunion concert, which will take place on July 5 in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom. Ozzy Osbourne and the rest of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — will perform one last time as part a fundraising event at Villa Park, featuring a host of bands they inspired, including METALLICA, PANTERA, SLAYER, GOJIRA and ANTHRAX. Asked if he is planning to attend the show, Phil said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think we are away anyway, but I don't go very far to see acts now. I'd rather stay home with my wife and my dogs, to be honest, I value my home time now. I've been doing so much touring. But I wish Ozzy all the best, and I'm sure it'll be a great day. I wouldn't like to be in Tom Morello's shoes, though. He is the M.D. [musical director] of the day, organizing it all, so he's probably got a hardest job of the lot, taking on that.

"Yeah, it is gonna be amazing — some brilliant bands on there," Campbell continued. "And I don't how long the sets are gonna be — I don't think they're gonna be that long, with all them bands — probably about 20 minutes each band or something like that. I don't know. I'm just guessing. But I hope Ozzy goes out in style again. And, yeah, I'm sure it'll be a fantastic day for everyone."

When the interviewer noted that guys like Ozzy and late MOTÖRHEAD legend Lemmy and "all one of a kind" and the rock world will likely never see anybody like them again, Phil concurred. "Well, you never know, but I can't see anyone getting close to being Lemmy," he said. "He was rock and roll — he lived and breathed it. Ozzy is unique as well; [he has] his own persona. But these people don't come around very often, if ever. They are totally individual, unique characters, and it's a wonderful thing. And when these people stop, these eccentric characters, the world is a sadder, a darker place then. We need these people. Not this politically correct bullshit that everyone wants these days. You can't even wolf whistle anymore; you get arrested over here."

"Back To The Beginning" sold out in less than 10 minutes in February. The concert will mark the first time that the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH has played together in 20 years.

In addition, there will be a performance by a "supergroup of musicians" including Duff McKagan and Slash (GUNS 'N' ROSES),Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS),Fred Durst (LIMP BIZKIT),K.K. Downing (JUDAS PRIEST),Jake E. Lee (OZZY OSBOURNE),Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN, MAMMOTH WVH),Andrew Watt, Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),David Ellefson (MEGADETH),Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR),Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE),David Draiman (DISTURBED),Frank Bello (ANTHRAX),Jonathan Davis (KORN),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT),Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Sleep Token II (SLEEP TOKEN) and Papa V Perpetua (GHOST).

Ozzy — who hasn't played a full show since late 2018 — announced his last-ever performance on February 5.

Proceeds from the "Back To The Beginning" show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

The original lineup of BLACK SABBATH last performed in 2005. Since then, SABBATH has played in partial reunions but never in its original lineup.

The legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman was diagnosed in 2003 with Parkin 2 — a very rare genetic form of Parkinson's. During a TV appearance in January 2020, the singer disclosed that he was 'stricken" with the disease which occurs when the nerve cells of the body degenerate and levels of dopamine are reduced. Dopamine is an essential chemical that is produced by these nerve cells which send signals to different parts of the brain to control movements of the body.

Ozzy's health issues, including suffering a nasty fall and dislodging metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003, as well as catching COVID-19 three years ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the musician said he would return if his condition improved.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in the last three years, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.