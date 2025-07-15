ARJEN ANTHONY LUCASSEN Recruits NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN For New Single 'We'll Never Know'

Arjen Anthony Lucassen has announced his latest solo album, "Songs No One Will Hear". Coming 13 years after his previous solo release, this soundtrack to humanity's final days is due on September 12, 2025 on InsideOut Music.

Today, Arjen shared "We'll Never Know (feat Floor Jansen)", the second single taken from the album. Arjen says about the song: "'We'll Never Know' is by far the saddest and most emotional track on my new solo album. It's about a loving couple who are expecting a little baby girl, their dream finally coming true. But now, with the end of humanity near, they'll never get to meet her. They wonder… what kind of person would she have become? I felt that Floor, being a mommy herself, would be the perfect singer for this song. Luckily, she loved the lyrics and the song and connected with it immediately. She put her heart and soul into it as you can clearly hear!"

True to his signature style, this album offers an eclectic blend of tracks, moving seamlessly from powerful, epic songs to lighter, more playful ones. At its core, "Songs No One Will Hear" is bound by a profound concept: what would people do if they only had five months left to live because of an asteroid impact? Expect an emotional rollercoaster, delving into both the light and dark aspects of human nature.

Guiding the album is narration from Mike Mills (TOEHIDER) along with collaborators like Irene and Floor Jansen (NIGHTWISH, AFTER FOREVER),Robert Soeterboek, Marcela Bovio and Patty Gurdy, adding depth to the album's diverse sound.

Watch the 15-minute mini-movie for "Our Final Song", the first single from the album, below.

CD track listing:

01. End Of The World Show

02. The Clock Ticks Down

03. Goddamn Conspiracy

04. The Universe Has Other Plans

05. Shaggathon

06. We'll Never Know

07. Dr. Slumber's Blue Bus

08. Just Not Today

09. Our Final Song

Track listing for the artbook:

CD Format (Disc 1) - Audio Tracks Including Narration

CD Format (Disc 2) - Audio Tracks Excluding Narration

01. The Clock Ticks Down - No Narration

02. Goddamn Conspiracy - No Narration

03. The Universe Has Other Plans - No Narration

04. Shaggathon - No Narration

05. We'll Never Know - No Narration

06. Dr. Slumber's Blue Bus - No Narration

07. Just Not Today - No Narration

08. Our Final Song - No Narration

CD Format (Disc 3) - Bonus Tracks And Instrumentals

01. Our Weary Soldier - Bonus Track

02. Listen to Sabbath - Bonus Track

03. Mr. M's Amazing Plan - Bonus Track

04. Die Young - Cover Track

05. The Clock Ticks Down - Instrumental

06. Goddamn Conspiracy - Instrumental

07. The Universe Has Other Plans - Instrumental

08. Shaggathon - Instrumental

09. We'll Never Know - Instrumental

10. Dr. Slumber's Blue Bus - Instrumental

11. Just Not Today - Instrumental

12. Our Final Song - Instrumental

Blu-Ray Format (Disc 1) - 5.1 Mix - Audio Tracks Including Narration

01. End Of The World Show - 5.1. Mix

02. The Clock Ticks Down - 5.1. Mix

03. Goddamn Conspiracy - 5.1. Mix

04. The Universe Has Other Plans - 5.1. Mix

05. Shaggathon - 5.1. Mix

06. We'll Never Know - 5.1. Mix

07. Dr. Slumber's Blue Bus - 5.1. Mix

08. Just Not Today - 5.1. Mix

09. Our Final Song - 5.1. Mix

Arjen has never been afraid to follow his instincts. He's always allowed his creativity to guide him, never worrying about the possible consequences. This was already evident during the 1980s, when he was a member of the successful Dutch hard rock band VENGEANCE. It became even clearer in the decades that followed, when he embarked on a series of rock operas under the AYREON moniker. Much to everyone's surprise (including his own),each epic rock opera that Arjen has unleashed upon the world has become an international success. His work with AYREON has also inspired an entire new generation of composers to bring the art form of the rock opera back to life.

Photo credit: Lori Linstruth