  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

AS I LAY DYING's TIM LAMBESIS Goes Over His 'Back Routine' In New Online Fitness Coaching Video

January 9, 2023

AS I LAY DYING frontman Tim Lambesis, who recently launched an online fitness coaching program called Metal Made Muscle, has shared a new video in which he goes over his "back routine", consisting of exercises that hit his back from four different angles. Check out the clip below.

Back in 2013, Lambesis admitted that he was using steroids at the time that he hired a hitman to kill his ex-wife. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that during a hearing seeking a reduction in his $3 million bail, Lambesis's lawyer said the singer's decision-making was severely affected by his drug use. Thomas Warwick said Lambesis had gotten into body building and became a paid spokesman for nutritional supplements, which at some point also included taking steroids. "His thought processes were devastatingly affected by his steroid use," Warwick told the judge.

The now-42-year-old Lambesis was paroled in 2016 after serving two years of a six-year sentence, which followed his early 2014 guilty plea on a felony murder solicitation charge. He has since completed his parole requirements.

Lambesis pleaded guilty in February 2014 to hiring a hitman to kill his wife, after telling two people at a Southern California gym the previous year that he wanted to "get rid of her."

His then-wife Meggan had filed for divorce in 2012, citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple has three children, all of whom were adopted from Ethiopia.

Tim at one time has said he considered himself to be a Christian and acknowledged that he found inspiration for lyrical content from biblical texts.

At the time of the musician's sentencing, Lambesis's attorney said the "gym culture" led to "changes in [the singer's] physiological and mental status," with Tim's bodybuilding obsession causing him to go from 170 to 220 pounds after first taking supplements, then steroids. "[He] was not the same person. He was irritable and lost God."

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

The return of AS I LAY DYING raised some questions, particularly since guitarist Nick Hipa categorically denounced the band's disgraced frontman as a "sociopathic narcissist in definite need of rehabilitation" in a social-media post back in 2014.

Last year, AS I LAY DYING completed the U.S. and European legs of its 2022 tour. The trek marked the band's first with its new touring lineup, featuring Lambesis and longtime guitarist Phil Sgrosso alongside drummer Nick Pierce (ex-UNEARTH),bassist/vocalist Ryan Neff (MISS MAY I) and guitarist Ken Susi (UNEARTH).

Find more on As i lay dying
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).