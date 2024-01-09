ASKING ALEXANDRIA Announces April/May 2024 'All My Friends' U.S. Tour

British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA have announced their return to the U.S. this spring on the headlining "All My Friends" tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album "Where Do We Go From Here?" The 27-date jaunt will stretch from April 12 in San Antonio, Texas to May 18 in Tempe, Arizona and include a handful of stops at radio festivals along the way. Support will be provided from special guests MEMPHIS MAY FIRE and THE WORD ALIVE with opening act NERV. General on-sale for tickets begins this Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time via ASKING ALEXANDRIA's web site.

Tour dates:

Apr. 12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

Apr. 13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

Apr. 14 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Apr. 16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Apr. 17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Apr. 19 - Tampa, FL - 98Rock Fest ^

Apr. 20 - Orlando, FL - 101 WJRR Earth Day Birthday 2024 ^

Apr. 21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Apr. 23 - Richmond, VA - The National

Apr. 25 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Apr. 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr. 27 - Worcester, MA - Big Gig ^

Apr. 28 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Apr. 30 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

May 01 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

May 03 - Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest ^

May 04 - Saint Paul, MN - 93X Twin City Takeover ^

May 05 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

May 07 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

May 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May 10 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

May 11 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

May 12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May 14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

May 15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

May 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

May 18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

^ Radio festival date (ASKING ALEXANDRIA only)

"Where Do We Go From Here?" features ASKING ALEXANDRIA's second-ever No. 1 Active Rock radio single with album track "Psycho". To date, the album has accumulated over 43 million streams and its music and lyric videos have garnered over five million YouTube views. Produced and mixed by Matt Good (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM FIRST TO LAST),the album is a culmination of the band's career, melding their flagship sound with experimental electronics.

On the LP, ASKING ALEXANDRIA — Danny Worsnop (vocals),Ben Bruce (lead guitar),Cameron Liddell (guitar),Sam Bettley (bass),and James Cassells (drums) — offer reverence to touchstone icons like LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC and QUEEN, with a relentless urgency harkening back to their early days as hard-partying Warped Tour upstarts. It's available now via digital download or physically on CD, cassette, or multiple color vinyl.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA has spent the past 15 years garnering two No. 1 albums, four RIAA gold-certified singles and a #1 Active Rock radio-charting single among several Top 10-landing hits. The band have established themselves as one of the most important rock groups of this generation through years of hard touring, supporting massive bands like BREAKING BENJAMIN, SHINEDOWN, SLIPKNOT, GODSMACK and KORN; co-headlining with NOTHING MORE and BLACK VEIL BRIDES and later this month THE HU; and headlining multiple head-turning treks, breathlessly reported on in numerous magazine cover stories.