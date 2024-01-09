ASKING ALEXANDRIA Announces April/May 2024 'All My Friends' U.S. Tour

ASKING ALEXANDRIA Announces April/May 2024 'All My Friends' U.S. TourJanuary 9, 2024
British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA have announced their return to the U.S. this spring on the headlining "All My Friends" tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album "Where Do We Go From Here?" The 27-date jaunt will stretch from April 12 in San Antonio, Texas to May 18 in Tempe, Arizona and include a handful of stops at radio festivals along the way. Support will be provided from special guests MEMPHIS MAY FIRE and THE WORD ALIVE with opening act NERV. General on-sale for tickets begins this Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time via ASKING ALEXANDRIA's web site.
Tour dates:
Apr. 12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
Apr. 13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
Apr. 14 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
Apr. 16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Apr. 17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Apr. 19 - Tampa, FL - 98Rock Fest ^
Apr. 20 - Orlando, FL - 101 WJRR Earth Day Birthday 2024 ^
Apr. 21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Apr. 23 - Richmond, VA - The National
Apr. 25 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
Apr. 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Apr. 27 - Worcester, MA - Big Gig ^
Apr. 28 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Apr. 30 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
May 01 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
May 03 - Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest ^
May 04 - Saint Paul, MN - 93X Twin City Takeover ^
May 05 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
May 07 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
May 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
May 10 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
May 11 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
May 12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
May 14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
May 15 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
May 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
May 18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
^ Radio festival date (ASKING ALEXANDRIA only)
"Where Do We Go From Here?" features ASKING ALEXANDRIA's second-ever No. 1 Active Rock radio single with album track "Psycho". To date, the album has accumulated over 43 million streams and its music and lyric videos have garnered over five million YouTube views. Produced and mixed by Matt Good (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM FIRST TO LAST),the album is a culmination of the band's career, melding their flagship sound with experimental electronics.
On the LP, ASKING ALEXANDRIA — Danny Worsnop (vocals),Ben Bruce (lead guitar),Cameron Liddell (guitar),Sam Bettley (bass),and James Cassells (drums) — offer reverence to touchstone icons like LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC and QUEEN, with a relentless urgency harkening back to their early days as hard-partying Warped Tour upstarts. It's available now via digital download or physically on CD, cassette, or multiple color vinyl.
ASKING ALEXANDRIA has spent the past 15 years garnering two No. 1 albums, four RIAA gold-certified singles and a #1 Active Rock radio-charting single among several Top 10-landing hits. The band have established themselves as one of the most important rock groups of this generation through years of hard touring, supporting massive bands like BREAKING BENJAMIN, SHINEDOWN, SLIPKNOT, GODSMACK and KORN; co-headlining with NOTHING MORE and BLACK VEIL BRIDES and later this month THE HU; and headlining multiple head-turning treks, breathlessly reported on in numerous magazine cover stories.
Comments Disclaimer And Information