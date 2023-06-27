ASKING ALEXANDRIA Cancels Remainder Of European Tour Due To Drummer's Broken Foot

ASKING ALEXANDRIA has been forced to cancel the remainder of its European tour due to a broken foot sustained by the band's drummer, James Cassells. The announcement comes one day after the band scrapped its show in Estonia for the same reason.

Earlier today (Tuesday, June 27),ASKING ALEXANDRIA released the following statement via social media: "After seeing another specialist here in Estonia it has been advised that James rests his broken foot. Playing drums is just not an option for him at this current time. With that being said we have been given no choice but to cancel the rest of this European tour.

"Our main concern now is getting James back on his feet and playing drums again without causing any long term damage in the process.

"Again, we want to thank all of you for your love, support and understanding during this trying time. Delivering this kind of news is never easy so it really does mean the world us."

ASKING ALEXANDRIA will release its eighth full-length studio album, "Where Do We Go From Here?", this fall via Better Noise Music. The LP's debut track, "Dark Void", was released in May and saw the band return to their metalcore beginnings has already amassed five million streams and one million video views to date. Last week, ASKING ALEXANDRIA shared the album's first official radio single "Psycho" along with the track "Bad Blood" across digital platforms.

The name of the follow-up to 2021's "See What's On The Inside" was revealed by ASKING ALEXANDRIA vocalist Danny Worsnop in an interview with Guitar Interactive at this month's Download festival in the United Kingdom.

Speaking about the meaning of the new album title, Danny said: "I think it's an internal question we all have from time to time, especially for musicians and especially ones who have been doing it 15 years. There's always the 'What's next?' We kind of passed through a generation. The industry's different. The world's different. And we've gotta figure out, how the hell is this thing working now?"

Added Cassells: "Yeah, [we've gotta] find out place in it. We've kind of touched a lot of bases here. Over the years, over the albums, we've really covered a lot. So, it's, like, yeah, where do we see ourselves for the next [chapter]?"

Earlier this month, ASKING ALEXANDRIA announced a co-headlining tour with THE HU, the acclaimed Mongolian rock sensation and Better Noise Music labelmates. The "Psycho Thunder" tour will kick off this fall and also includes BAD WOLVES and opening act ZERO 9:36. ASKING ALEXANDRIA will make three festival appearances in July — Rock Fest (Wisconsin),Inkcarceration Festival (Ohio) and Louder Than Life (Kentucky) — before the co-headlining tour commences August 30 in San Antonio, Texas. Throughout the trek, which ends October 8 in Los Angeles, ASKING ALEXANDRIA will appear on additional festival dates, including Rocklahoma (Oklahoma),Blue Ridge Rock Festival (Vrignia) and Louder Than Life (Kentucky).

Having joined Better Noise Music in 2021 with the release of their critically acclaimed album "See What's On The Inside", ASKING ALEXANDRIA subsequently achieved their first-ever No. 1 Active Rock radio single "Alone Again" and a follow-up Top 10 single with "Never Gonna Learn" (No. 6) in 2022 from their EP of the same name. The band has garnered over 1.4 billion combined streams to date across all platforms along with over 3.1 million monthly Spotify listeners. Their music videos have received over 700 million views.