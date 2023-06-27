RONNIE JAMES DIO Documentary 'Dreamers Never Die': Official DVD And Blu-Ray Release Details Revealed

"Dio: Dreamers Never Die", the first-ever, career-spanning documentary on the life and times of the late legendary metal icon Ronnie James Dio, will be released worldwide by Mercury Studios on DVD and Blu-ray+4K and as a special deluxe edition featuring the DVD and Blu-ray packaged with exclusive merchandise on September 29, 2023. All of these configurations of the film will include a 20-minute selection of deleted and extended scenes restored from the cutting room floor to create a special fan experience.

The limited deluxe edition will be packaged in a two-piece lift-off lid box containing both the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the film plus branded DIO merchandise that will include logoed trading cards, guitar picks, lapel pin, coasters and a fold out poster from the film.

Additionally, fans will be able to purchase the film along with bundles of exclusive "Dreamers Never Die" merchandise, including a limited-edition screen print movie poster, "Dreamers Never Die" t-shirts, hoodies, trucker hats and beanies, etched beer stein, mousepad, tote bag, replica of "Dio Way" street sign, and word magnet set as well as a raglan shirt and dome pin celebrating Dio's first band, ELF.

"Dio: Dreamers Never Die", which world premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, enjoyed a special event theatrical release in more than 600 cinemas worldwide last fall and is available on Showtime.

Of the film, Reel News Daily wrote: "This film stunned me from the first frames. I expected to like it, but I never expected to fall madly in love with the film and the man. This is truly one of the best music docs I've seen. I can't recommend this film enough."

"Dio: Dreamers Never Die" delves deep into the singer's incredible rise from a '50s doo-wop crooner to his early rock days in ELF and Ritchie Blackmore's RAINBOW, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in BLACK SABBATH, and finally cementing his rock star status with his own band, DIO. The film incorporates never-before-seen footage and personal photos, as well as offering intimate scenes with his closest peers, family, and friends, among them Wendy Dio, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk and Jack Black, as they bring viewers inside the life of one of rock and roll's true heroes and most beloved figures.

Dio's widow and longtime manager, Wendy Dio, who executive produced the film, commented: "I wanted this documentary to be authentic, for the fans to see the roller coaster ride that was Ronnie's life — the good times, the bad times and everything in between, especially including events that even the most diehard fans would not have known about. It's all in there, right up to the very end."

In addition to SXSW, the film was showcased at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto, IFF Boston, DocsLisboa International Film Festival, the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival in Korea, the Athens International Film & Video Festival and Gimme Shelter Film Festival in Athens, Greece. Last October, it won the Audience Award at the In-Edit International Music Documentary Film Festival in Barcelona, Spain.

Fully authorized by the artist's estate, "Dio: Dreamers Never Die" was directed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton ("Framing John DeLorean", "Believer", "Last Days Here"),produced by Don Argott and Sheena Joyce for 9.14 Pictures, and executive produced by Wendy Dio for Niji Productions and Kathy Rivkin Daum for BMG.

Ronnie James Dio, who died of gastric cancer in 2010, reigns as one of the most influential rock artists of all time and one of the greatest vocalists ever. With an illustrious recording career spanning from the 1950s through to the 2000s, the documentary follows his trajectory from sideman into singer, songwriter and frontman of not one, but three, of rock's internationally-renowned, multi-platinum-selling arena attractions: RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH and DIO. Famous for popularizing the 'devil horns' hand gesture that is now synonymous with hard rock and heavy metal music, Dio was known for not wavering in his pursuit of his rock and roll dreams and continues to influence a new generation of music artists. His fans the world over remember him not only for his massive talent, but for his kindness, resulting in millions of dollars raised for cancer research in his memory via the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

Argott and Fenton said: "People who have conviction, talent and heart like Ronnie James Dio are in short supply these days. It is refreshing to share his inspiring story of believing in yourself and chasing your dreams. As lifelong Dio fans, it is incredibly humbling to bring Ronnie's journey to the screen, and we can't wait to share it with audiences."

During an appearance on an April 2023 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Wendy said about the bonus footage that will be available with the "Dio: Dreamers Never Die" DVD and Blu-ray: "The thing was there was so much material that we had, it would have been a five-hour movie. So a lot of the stuff, unfortunately, had to [be] cut out. But there's different stories — Simon [Wright, former DIO drummer] talking about Ronnie, there's some Jack Black content, there's some content about me saying some different things. There's some content with Wyn Davis, who was Ronnie's engineer that's revealing different things about stuff. There's lots of interesting stuff that was in there, but we had to cut a lot of stuff out because it just would have been way too long. But now they're getting to have the bonus stuff, extra stuff that would have been included if we had time."

Speaking about the response to "Dio: Dreamers Never Die", Wendy said: "I went to the premiere in London, and Tony Iommi [BLACK SABBATH] was there and a bunch of other guests were there, lots of other musicians. And around the world everybody can't wait, because they only saw it in theaters for two days, and then it was gone. And so now they've all been waiting with bated breath for the DVD to come out. So everybody's very, very excited about it. We got 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes [the online review aggregation service that allows both critics and the public to rate movies], which is unheard of."

Wendy went on to say that making "Dio: Dreamers Never Die" was "a bittersweet journey, but I wanted the fans to see certain things that even the diehard fans didn't know about Ronnie, which were in there — the accident [1968 car crash that killed guitarist Nick Pantas], the doo-wop days — things that even the really, really hardcore fans didn't know about certain things that we wanted to put in there," she explained. "It's a journey through life, and, as I said, it's a bittersweet journey, but I think Ronnie would be happy and proud of it… I'm very, very happy with it."

Asked in an interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio about her previous comment that her mission in life now is to carry on Ronnie's legacy, Wendy said: "I just think that Ronnie was always overlooked during the time that he was alive. And after his passing, I just felt that his music was something that he wrote for the fans, he performed for the fans. He loved his fans and that should continue on and carry on. That's one of the reasons why we did the documentary, was so that people could understand him, understand his life and where he came from and the trials and tribulations he had. He wasn't an overnight success. He paid his dues, for sure. And also to get his message out there. Ronnie's message was always, like, follow your heart, follow your dreams [and] don't give up."

Wendy also talked about her first reaction to seeing "Dio: Dreamers Never Die", saying: "When they put the film together and we had a private screening for me, it was my first chance to see all the little bits put together, and it was very bittersweet. I broke down and cried. And it was just exactly how I wanted Ronnie to be portrayed. They had done such a magnificent job. And that was just really, really — after all the hard work we all put into it, it was, like, 'Woah.' I think the fans are absolutely gonna love it."

Ronnie James Dio passed away of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.

Dio was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer, who was recording and touring with BLACK SABBATH offshoot HEAVEN & HELL prior to his illness, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.

Dio's autobiography, titled "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", was released in July 2021 via Permuted Press.