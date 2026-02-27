ATREYU Announces New Album 'The End Is Not The End'

Following the success of its recent singles "Dead" and "Ego Death", California's ATREYU has announced its long-awaited new studio album "The End Is Not The End", set for release on April 24 via Spinefarm. To coincide with the announcement, ATREYU has shared the new track "All For You", alongside an official music video, available below.

On the new single "All For You", ATREYU comments: "It's hard to give someone what they want or need when they don't know what that thing is. It's hard to love someone who doesn't love themselves."

"The End Is Not The End" is undeniably ATREYU's heaviest album ever and their most adventurous.

"We realized what made ATREYU great in the beginning was that we didn't sound like anyone else," frontman Brandon Saller explains. "We didn't really make sense anywhere. We weren't an emo band, a metal band, a punk band — but somehow it all worked. We kind of just carved our own path."

Guitarists Dan Jacobs and Travis Miguel, bassist Porter McKnight, drummer Kyle Rosa, and Saller created several of "The End Is Not The End"'s songs on creative trips.

"Tokyo made us feel like kids again," Saller says. "We'd write for a few hours in the morning, then go out and get lost in all this inspiration. The first song we finished was 'Dead', and we knew we were on to something."

After the Japanese sessions, the band and their producer decamped to San Juan Island off the coast of Washington, where isolation became a creative accelerant. "It was the polar opposite of Tokyo," Saller explains. "We didn't leave the house for four days and wrote some of the heaviest songs on the record."

The result is an album that feels simultaneously classic and unfamiliar, aggressive and unselfconscious, deeply emotional and unconcerned with trends. Produced by Matt Pauling, ATREYU's tenth album is vibrant, inventive, and beautifully aggressive.

"It's our heaviest, most metal record we've made," Saller points out. "But it's also the biggest musical journey we've taken in years."

The album moves seamlessly from soaring melodic heft to muscular metallic weight, with cinematic shades and atmosphere, all tied together by a driving, raw intensity. Tracks like "Dead", "Ghost In Me", "Children Of Light" (featuring Max Cavalera) and "Afterglow" sound both timely and timeless.

"The End Is Not The End" track listing:

01. The End Is Not The End

02. Dead

03. Break Me

04. All For You

05. Ghost In Me

06. Glass Eater

07. Wait My Love, I'll Be Home Soon

08. Ego Death

09. Death Rattle

10. Children Of Light

11. In The Dark

12. Afterglow

13. Break The Glass

ATREYU recently announced a spring tour supporting SEVENDUST, kicking off April 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana before concluding in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 20.

ATREYU's riffs, hooks, melodies, and relentless energy remain a driving force in heavy music, with over a billion streams worldwide and a fanbase that keeps growing. The Southern California band recently wrapped a triumphant co-headlining U.S. run and tore through massive festivals like Download, Hellfest, Welcome To Rockville and Inkcarceration.

Since forming around the turn of the millennium, ATREYU has pushed well beyond its DIY roots — earning multiple RIAA gold records, Top 20 Billboard 200 debuts, and spots on major film and video-game soundtracks. Their latest album, "The Beautiful Dark Of Life" (2023, Spinefarm),debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums and has already racked up over 75 million streams, with singles like "Gone" and "Watch Me Burn" lighting up rock radio and flagship playlists like Spotify's "Volume" and Apple Music's "The Riff".

ATREYU is:

Brandon Saller - Lead Vocals

Dan Jacobs - Guitar

Travis Miguel - Guitar

Porter McKnight - Bass/Vocals

Kyle Rosa - Drums

Photo credit: Sean Stiegeimeier