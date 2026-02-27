LAMB OF GOD Shares 'Blunt Force Blues' Single From Upcoming 'Into Oblivion' Album

As the "Into Oblivion" title track explores a world in flux, LAMB OF GOD turns inward with "Blunt Force Blues", reaching back to its Richmond, Virginia origins and the local music community that shaped them. The track serves as the final preview of the band's forthcoming album, "Into Oblivion", which arrives on March 13 via Epic.

LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe reflects on the group's formative years on the new single: "We learned how to play by watching and hanging out with other local dudes. That's what we aspired to do — keep up with good local bands. They were just as much of an influence on us as any of the bigger bands from different cities."

For LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton, the song speaks to the perspective they've gained over the course of the band's 25-plus-year career. "For me, the album is about having the space to breathe creatively and not feeling like we have to keep up with any trend or expectation," he says. "It feels nice to be untethered from any agenda beyond rallying around the notion of, 'Let's just make music that we think is cool,' which is really where it all started."

Earlier this week, the band announced a nationwide series of listening parties, with more than 140 independent record stores celebrating "Into Oblivion"'s release weekend (March 13-15). Exclusive merch, including free LAMB OF GOD swag (while supplies last),prizes, and an indie-exclusive, limited-edition Poltergeist vinyl variant of the new album will be available. A full list of participating stores can be viewed via LAMB OF GOD's social channels.

In the months leading up to today's announcement, the metal veterans released a trio of blistering singles that offered listeners a taste of the album's range. "Sepsis", the band's first new song since 2022, also paid homage to the early '90s Richmond underground, with Consequence noting the song's fresh approach, saying "Morton's riffs are bruising at this slower pace," and adding that Blythe bellows "like a heavy metal Nick Cave." "Parasocial Christ" followed, evoking classic LAMB OF GOD with a three-minute onslaught that Revolver dubbed an "anti-tech thrasher." Most recently, it was the title track, "Into Oblivion", which Metal Hammer deemed "ferocious," while Brooklyn Vegan called it "as much of a gut-punch as you'd hope for from LOG."

Produced and mixed by longtime studio collaborator Josh Wilbur, "Into Oblivion" was recorded across multiple locations tied closely to the band's identity. Drums were tracked in Richmond, Virginia, with guitars and bass recorded at Morton's home studio. Blythe recorded his vocals at the legendary Total Access studio in Redondo Beach, California, the birthplace of seminal punk records by BLACK FLAG, HÜSKER DÜ and DESCENDENTS.

Album pre-orders are available now, including remaining limited-edition vinyl variants, a collectible "Into Oblivion" CD with a limited-edition companion zine featuring album art sketches, handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen studio photos, as well as additional album-themed merch items.

"Into Oblivion" track listing:

01. Into Oblivion

02. Parasocial Christ

03. Sepsis

04. The Killing Floor

05. El Vacío

06. St. Catherine's Wheel

07. Blunt Force Blues

08. Bully

09. A Thousand Years

10. Devise/Destroy

LAMB OF GOD previously announced a spring North American tour in what promises to be the heaviest trek of 2026. Joined by KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY and SANGUISUGABOGG, the tour kicks off on March 17. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now via Lamb-of-god.com/tour.

"Sepsis" arrived during a milestone year for LAMB OF GOD. In 2025, the band celebrated the 25th anniversary of its discography, performed at the historic "Back To The Beginning" concert and subsequently released their thunderous take on BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave", along with appearances at several festivals, including Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life, and a headlining show at Richmond's new 7500-seat outdoor venue Allianz Amphitheater during its opening season.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band has released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations, sold over three million albums, packed arenas around the world, and tallied over one billion streams and counting. Widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in modern heavy music LAMB OF GOD's most recent collection, "Omens", arrived in late 2022 , marking their sixth consecutive album to debut in the Top 15 of on the Billboard 200. Kerrang! noted that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence said the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."

Photo credit: Travis Shinn