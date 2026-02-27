BEARTOOTH Releases First New Single In Three Years, 'Free'

BEARTOOTH has returned with a new single, "Free". The track was co-written and co-produced by Jordan Fish and marks both the band's first new music since 2023 and the start of a bold new era after signing to Fearless Records. The song arrives as BEARTOOTH is on the road for a North American arena tour as the direct support for BAD OMENS.

Where past records chronicled survival, "Free" marks a turning point, capturing a moment of clarity inside chaos. BEARTOOTH frontman Caleb Shomo states: "'Free' is the start of the next chapter of my music and my life. The emotional roller coaster that is living can be very complicated at times. In one day you can equally experience pure fear and pure joy. This song shows a glimpse of what is to come from the next BEARTOOTH album, which is the most honest depiction of my soul I will most likely ever make."

Of his new record deal, Shomo notes: "Fearless has empowered me as an artist like nothing I've ever experienced. They all truly love what they do, and it shows in the work. They go about their business with humility and a hunger for joy. At the end of the day, they care about the music and supporting the people involved. Their ability to spread that support to artists and listeners alike is truly beautiful and I couldn't be more proud to sign a deal with Fearless."

More than a decade into their career and with over 1.3 billion streams worldwide, BEARTOOTH has spent years channeling raw, unfiltered emotion into music that resonates with millions. With one RIAA-certified platinum single and one gold single under their belt, 2023's "The Surface" cemented the band's place at the top of the rock world, delivering back-to-back No. 1 singles at Active Rock radio and a No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock album.

In September 2024, BEARTOOTH dropped "The Surface (Deluxe Edition)" via Red Bull Records. The expanded edition of the 2023 album featured the brand new song "ATTN." "The Surface (Deluxe Edition)" also included new mixes of beloved album tracks and live cuts. The live renditions on the package were recorded at the Hard Rock in Sacramento.

"The Surface" was released in October 2023 on Red Bull Records. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hard Rock Albums, Luminate Alternative Albums, and Luminate Record Label Independent Current Albums, as well as No. 5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales. The single "I Was Alive" landed at No. 1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Airplay chart and the U.S. Mediabase Active Rock radio chart. Just six months prior, the album's previous single, "Might Love Myself", also hit No. 1 and was the band's first-ever chat topper at the format.

BEARTOOTH's first full-length album, "Disgusting", released in 2014, marked a pivotal moment in their career. With Caleb Shomo at the helm as vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, the album received critical acclaim and established BEARTOOTH as a formidable force in the rock scene. Their participation in the Vans Warped Tour further solidified their reputation, allowing them to connect with fans and showcase their dynamic live performances.

Following the success of "Disgusting", BEARTOOTH continued to evolve, releasing four more studio albums: "Aggressive" (2016),"Disease" (2018),"Below" (2021) and the aforementioned "The Surface". Each album demonstrated Shomo's growth as a songwriter and musician, with tracks that resonated deeply with audiences. The band's ability to adapt and innovate while maintaining their core sound has garnered them a loyal fanbase and critical praise.