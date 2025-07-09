ATREYU Has 'About 10 Songs' For Next Studio Album: 'It's Some Of The Heaviest Music We've Ever Written'

ATREYU will release a new version of the band's 2004 gold-certified sophomore album "The Curse" next month. The LP was entirely re-recorded with MEMPHIS MAY FIRE's Kellen McGregor at the production helm and it does not feature former ATREYU singer Alex Varkatzas, who exited the group in September 2020.

ATREYU stated about the 2025 version of "The Curse": "Rebuilt with reverence — not to rewrite, but to reclaim. This is the album that shaped everything, re-recorded from the ground up with 20 years of perspective and precision. It's heavier. It's sharper. It's 'The Curse', fully realized."

Vinyl versions of "The Curse 2025" are available for pre-order at atreyumerch.com and are expected to ship around August 1.

Last October, ATREYU celebrated the 20th anniversary of "The Curse" by performing the LP in its entirety at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California.

In the fall of 2024, ATREYU released "The Pronoia Sessions", a collection of eight reimagined greatest hits and two nostalgic tribute covers. The digital release was made available on October 25, 2024 while vinyl and CDs hit streets on November 8, 2024.

In a new interview with Australia's Spotlight Report, ATREYU's former drummer Brandon Saller, who is now focusing completely on singing after previously sharing lead vocals with Varkatzas, confirmed that he and his bandmates are working on new music. "We have already begun writing what will be the next ATREYU offering," he said. "I would say we're already about 10 songs deep. We will finishing writing and recording it. You should start hearing new music from that maybe early 2026. We will spend most of this year doing shows and finishing writing songs. Our brains are gonna be half in the past and half in the future at the same time."

Regarding the musical direction of the new ATREYU material, Brandon said: "It's funny. We've been writing and I think the energy in the studio has been very much looking back to the music we were in love with as kids. It's been some of the heaviest music we've ever written, period. It will definitely shock some people, and we've just kind of broke the 'give-a-fuck' button."

2002's "Suicide Notes And Butterfly Kisses" established ATREYU as an influential force, while "The Curse" sold more than half a million copies as the group rose to global renown. 2006's "A Death-Grip On Yesterday" and 2007's "Lead Sails Paper Anchor" both bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, with the latter garnering a gold certification from the RIAA — a highly rare accomplishment for a 21st century rock band.

Following a hiatus post-"Congregation Of The Damned" in 2009, the musicians returned, firing on all cylinders with "Long Live" in 2015. It crashed the Top 30 of the Billboard Top 200 and earned widespread acclaim from Revolver, Loudwire, AXS and Kerrang!, who dubbed it "a hell of a return." Along the way, the boys sold out countless headline shows in addition to sharing the stage with everyone from SLIPKNOT and LINKIN PARK to Chris Cornell and AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

Back in December 2014, ATREYU celebrated "The Curse"'s tenth anniversary by performing the album in its entirety at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California.