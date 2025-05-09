ATTACK ATTACK! Announces New Album, Shares Two Singles

After throwing the Internet into a frenzy of chaos, speculation, and unexpected genre detours, ATTACK ATTACK! is officially back in full force. The band's first full-length record since 2012, "Attack Attack! II", is set for release on August 8, 2025 via Oxide Records.

Today, ATTACK ATTACK! unleashes not one, but two massive new singles: "Dance!", featuring Will Ramos of LORNA SHORE, and "Chainless". Fresh off blindsiding fans with a country remix, the real version of "Dance!" sees the metalcore titans teaming up with one of deathcore's most recognizable voices, Will Ramos, for their first ever official feature that blends sheer aggression with off-the-wall energy. On the other hand, "Chainless" offers a powerful, anthemic counterbalance that's wrapped in explosive riffs with unshakable momentum.

ATTACK ATTACK! will return to the road for its upcoming headlining run, "The Roadside Rumble Tour", which is set to tear through the U.S. beginning Thursday, May 15. The band will be joined on the road by fellow heavy-hitting forces CONVICTIONS, DOWNSWING and UNCURED.

Formed in 2007, ATTACK ATTACK! has become a staple in the metalcore scene, amassing over 100 million streams across major streaming platforms on multiple chart-topping records. As torchbearers of the genre, the band continue to push the boundaries of metalcore while solidifying their place in its ever-growing legacy. Known for their no-holds-barred approach, ATTACK ATTACK! remain unpredictable as ever, with more bold twists in store for the year ahead.

"Attack Attack! II" track listing:

01. One Hit Wonder

02. Dance!

03. Chainless

04. Walk On Water

05. Karmageddon

06. Live, Love, & Die

07. I Complain On R/Metalcore

08. Big Booty Britches

09. Without You

10. Sacrifice

11. Jump Jump!

If you went to Warped Tour in the mid 2000s, shopped at Hot Topic, or were active on MySpace, then you have heard the name ATTACK ATTACK! While the band's early career was relatively short-lived, their reputation has done nothing but grow since the band went on indefinite hiatus in 2013. Known for incorporating dance/electronica music with metal, the band consistently bent the rules of songwriting. They took the sounds they liked and crafted seemingly incompatible genres into anthems for local Ohio scene kids, and later, audiences across the globe. After years of silence, ATTACK ATTACK! exploded back on to the scene in 2020. They're here to remind you that rules are made to be broken, adversity is meant to be overcome, and that legends never die.

Photo credit: John Scheuermann