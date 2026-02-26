NUNSLAUGHTER Announces New Album 'Satanic Chaos Legions'February 26, 2026
Cleveland's unholy denizens of the underground NUNSLAUGHTER come slamming out of the grave to announce their new album, "Satanic Chaos Legions", set for release on June 26, 2026 via BLKIIBLK.
To offer fans a taste of the mayhem to come, the band unleashes the title track from the upcoming album, alongside an official music video, available below.
On the first single and music video, NUNSLAUGHTER vocalist Don Of The Dead shares: "'Satanic Chaos Legions', the first video is like a ritual dagger — sharp, merciless, and the ideal initiation into our relentless Luciferian audio onslaught."
On the upcoming album, he continues: "Now with BLKIIBLK on our side, NUNSLAUGHTER can ram the black horn of Satan down the throats of every metalhead on the planet, spitting fresh venom and blistering hatred directly into the rotting face of Christianity with 'Satanic Chaos Legions'."
A constant in extreme metal and an unyielding inspiration for generations of black metal and thrash provocateurs, NUNSLAUGHTER's latest hymnal of brutality kicks off with a call to irreligious arms and doesn't let go until the bloody end. Tracks like the grinding "Peukharist" and the uncompromising "Unsacrament" batter the senses like the bastard offspring of SLAYER and "Earth A.D."-era MISFITS, inverting crucifixes while worshipping at the hoof of the ibex.
Having already set fire to the international metal scene with festival appearances across the globe, ritual performances alongside ACID BATH and a European tour on the way, make no mistake: NUNSLAUGHTER's campaign of world-defilement is just beginning.
"Satanic Chaos Legions" track listing:
01. Satanic Chaos Legions
02. Jesus F***ing Dies
03. Unsacrament
04. Christian Ruse
05. Die Your Own Death
06. Rotten Messiah
07. Peukharist
08. Undead Melody
09. Cathedral Of Stench
10. In The Flames Of Inferno
11. Lucifer The Light
12. Listen To The Lies
13. Infernal Reign
14. The Spear Of Satan
NUNSLAUGHTER will hit the road soon with several upcoming live dates, including a gig supporting ACID BATH on March 13 in Cleveland, an appearance on day one of Milwaukee Metal Fest, and a European tour.
NUNSLAUGHTER is:
Don Of The Dead - Vocals
Wrath - Drums
Malum - Bass
Tormentor - Guitar
Photo credit: @necroshorns