NUNSLAUGHTER Announces New Album 'Satanic Chaos Legions'

Cleveland's unholy denizens of the underground NUNSLAUGHTER come slamming out of the grave to announce their new album, "Satanic Chaos Legions", set for release on June 26, 2026 via BLKIIBLK.

To offer fans a taste of the mayhem to come, the band unleashes the title track from the upcoming album, alongside an official music video, available below.

On the first single and music video, NUNSLAUGHTER vocalist Don Of The Dead shares: "'Satanic Chaos Legions', the first video is like a ritual dagger — sharp, merciless, and the ideal initiation into our relentless Luciferian audio onslaught."

On the upcoming album, he continues: "Now with BLKIIBLK on our side, NUNSLAUGHTER can ram the black horn of Satan down the throats of every metalhead on the planet, spitting fresh venom and blistering hatred directly into the rotting face of Christianity with 'Satanic Chaos Legions'."

A constant in extreme metal and an unyielding inspiration for generations of black metal and thrash provocateurs, NUNSLAUGHTER's latest hymnal of brutality kicks off with a call to irreligious arms and doesn't let go until the bloody end. Tracks like the grinding "Peukharist" and the uncompromising "Unsacrament" batter the senses like the bastard offspring of SLAYER and "Earth A.D."-era MISFITS, inverting crucifixes while worshipping at the hoof of the ibex.

Having already set fire to the international metal scene with festival appearances across the globe, ritual performances alongside ACID BATH and a European tour on the way, make no mistake: NUNSLAUGHTER's campaign of world-defilement is just beginning.

"Satanic Chaos Legions" track listing:

01. Satanic Chaos Legions

02. Jesus F***ing Dies

03. Unsacrament

04. Christian Ruse

05. Die Your Own Death

06. Rotten Messiah

07. Peukharist

08. Undead Melody

09. Cathedral Of Stench

10. In The Flames Of Inferno

11. Lucifer The Light

12. Listen To The Lies

13. Infernal Reign

14. The Spear Of Satan

NUNSLAUGHTER will hit the road soon with several upcoming live dates, including a gig supporting ACID BATH on March 13 in Cleveland, an appearance on day one of Milwaukee Metal Fest, and a European tour.

NUNSLAUGHTER is:

Don Of The Dead - Vocals

Wrath - Drums

Malum - Bass

Tormentor - Guitar

Photo credit: @necroshorns